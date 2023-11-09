Heat's Tyler Herro Out at Least 2 Weeks with Grade 2 Ankle Sprain Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss at least two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Herro will be in a walking boot for 10 days and reevaluated in two weeks, the team announced.

Herro told reporters after the win over Memphis he expected to miss "a couple of weeks" with the injury.

"Right when it happened I felt it," Herro said. "And I kind of knew mentally, I heard some crunches and cracks in my ankle. And I'm like, 'Yeah, that will be it.'"

Losing Herro is a tough blow for the Heat as he is off to a solid start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Entering Wednesday's matchup, the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year averaged 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists in seven games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from deep.

With Herro set to miss an extended stretch, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson will be called upon to pick up the slack.

Richardson entered Wednesday's game averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in four games while shooting 37.5 percent from the floor and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Robinson has been far more effective, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven games while shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.