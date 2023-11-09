Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, John Cena, and More

2 of 3

John Cena's return to WWE programming throughout the fall helped SmackDown remain must-see television at a time when undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns was nowhere to be found.

His work with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa allowed The Bloodline story to continue while enhancing the blue brand with his near-unmatched star power.

Cena's decisive loss to Sikoa at Crown Jewel established The Enforcer as an unstoppable force and, at least based on the emotional walk up the ramp, looked to be the veteran's final appearance for some time.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated wrote: "Cena is expected to return at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity. Whether that means he will wrestle in a match is unconfirmed, especially if he is engaged in a new film."

It makes sense that WWE would want to incorporate the 46-year-old into the mix for its biggest show of the year, even more so if he is free to work a match.

The seeds have been planted for a rematch with Sikoa.

He talked a big game and was beaten down in Saudi Arabia. All of the doubts he had about whether he still had it in the ring were only exacerbated by his performance in that showdown.