Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, John Cena, and MoreNovember 9, 2023
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Damian Priest, John Cena, and More
Have WWE fans seen the last of John Cena following his defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel last weekend?
It appeared that may be the case, especially considering the way he exited the squared circle at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
However, a new report suggests Cena will be back and gives a target date for his return.
That rumor, as well as the latest on how WWE officials view Damian Priest and an update on All Elite Wrestling's creative efforts, headline this collection of pro wrestling buzz.
Internal WWE Praise for Damian Priest
Damian Priest has received internal praise from WWE officials for his work as one-quarter of The Judgment Day in 2023, reported Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
The Archer of Infamy previously earned rave reviews for his Puerto Rican Street Fight against Bad Bunny at Backlash in May and has been one of the workhorses for the company this year, competing nearly every week on Raw as the group's stature rose.
Senor Money in the Bank has yet to cash in his guaranteed world championship opportunity. Given the reported praise for him, how will that affect WWE's handling of the eventual title tilt?
Does Priest successfully dethrone Seth Rollins or any other Superstar who may hold the title when he does decide to cash in? Or is this another case of an untested competitor who gets close but falls short?
Given his work, his expanded role on the show and emergence as more than just the silent enforcer of The Judgment Day, Priest has already had a banner year. A world title would be the icing on the cake.
John Cena Expected at WrestleMania 40
John Cena's return to WWE programming throughout the fall helped SmackDown remain must-see television at a time when undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns was nowhere to be found.
His work with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa allowed The Bloodline story to continue while enhancing the blue brand with his near-unmatched star power.
Cena's decisive loss to Sikoa at Crown Jewel established The Enforcer as an unstoppable force and, at least based on the emotional walk up the ramp, looked to be the veteran's final appearance for some time.
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated wrote: "Cena is expected to return at WrestleMania 40 in some capacity. Whether that means he will wrestle in a match is unconfirmed, especially if he is engaged in a new film."
It makes sense that WWE would want to incorporate the 46-year-old into the mix for its biggest show of the year, even more so if he is free to work a match.
The seeds have been planted for a rematch with Sikoa.
He talked a big game and was beaten down in Saudi Arabia. All of the doubts he had about whether he still had it in the ring were only exacerbated by his performance in that showdown.
What better way to pay off the story than by having Cena rise up and beat Sikoa to prove he is still The Greatest of All Time?
AEW Booking Affected by Injuries
It should come as no surprise to anyone but when top stars suffer injuries that keep them out of action for long periods of time, it affects creative plans.
Such is the case in AEW, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reporting that recent creative plans were forced to change on the fly following injuries to Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.
Meltzer noted that "the injury situation has greatly affected the booking."
It certainly makes sense, especially in the case of Danielson and Cole, who are out of action for lengthy periods of time.
This is not the first time AEW has been adversely affected by injury. In fact, it has been a theme in the promotion over the last year or two, with top stars forced to the sidelines because of medical reasons.
It has shown, too, with creative in the company becoming messier over time as Tony Khan and Co. juggle moving pieces in an attempt to keep up with ongoing storylines.
The physical, high-risk style that is so prevalent in AEW will inevitably lead to some injuries. How the company reacts to it, and whether Khan has any backup plans in mind, will determine whether the overall quality of the show suffers.