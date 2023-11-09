Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchNovember 9, 2023
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench
Deciding which players to start and sit on a weekly basis is part of the fun of fantasy football.
Of course, it can be part of the misery, too.
There isn't a tried-and-true to method to know for certain which NFL players will pop during the proverbial any given Sunday. There are, however, some statistical trends to take note of that can help shape those debates.
So, we're weighing the numbers and listening to our gut as we make one start and one sit call at each of the three marquee positions for Week 10.
Start: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (vs. New York Giants)
Prescott took a minute to get rolling this season, but he's suddenly barreling through opponents at warp speed. He's been the third-highest scorer in fantasy football since Week 6, and that's an even more impressive accomplishment than it sounds, since the stretch included a bye week for his Cowboys in Week 7.
Each of his past two outings yielded at least 300 passing yards and three-plus touchdowns. Prior to that, he tallied 272 passing yards and a score while delivering his first rushing touchdown of the season. He is way too hot to even consider sitting.
Sit: Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
Love's season-long totals of 12 touchdown passes and eight interceptions don't seem awful on the surface—until you realize six of those scores and none of those picks came within his first two outings. That means in his six games since, he's managed just six touchdown throws against eight interceptions. Oh, and he hasn't cleared 230 passing yards in any of his last four tilts.
The last four quarterbacks to face this Steelers defense—a group that includes Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence—have all failed to score 16 fantasy points. There is zero reason to believe Love will be the one to buck that trend.
Start: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos (at Buffalo Bills)
Fantasy managers with Williams on their roster probably weren't jazzed to have him on a bye last week since he was really hitting his stride right before it. Prior to that break, he had cleared 95 scrimmage yards in consecutive contests. In Week 8 alone, he handled a whopping 30 touches.
So, yeah, it wasn't super fun to have to stop riding that wave, but that rest week may have refreshed him for another sizzling stretch ahead.
Sit: Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns (at Baltimore Ravens)
While Ford spent a good chunk of this season as a fantasy asset, his utility has really slowed down of late. His 25 touches his last time out should've been encouraging, but not when they only produced 77 yards and zero scores. The week prior, he was more efficient but on way less volume (10 touches, 39 scrimmage yards).
He's still splitting work with Kareem Hunt, and both are now running without the assistance of star left tackle Jedrick Wills, who landed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain. Making matters worse, Ford is facing a stingy Ravens defense that limited him to just 45 scrimmage yards on 14 touches in Week 4.
Start: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Tennessee giving Will Levis the keys to this offense is exciting for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is what could mean for Hopkins' fantasy outlook. With Levis behind the wheel the past two weeks, Hopkins saw 17 targets, corralling eight of them for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Levis has a big arm and is willing to take chances that give Hopkins opportunities to make plays. The veteran wideout could make a boatload of them against a Buccaneers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.
Sit: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland Browns)
Flowers has enjoyed a mostly magical rookie season, but that magic hasn't been seen much of late. In Week 8, he saw seven targets, but they only resulted in five catches for 19 yards. In Week 9, he saw season-lows in every relevant receiving category: targets (one), receptions (one) and yards (11).
Maybe he's plowing into the rookie wall, or perhaps this is just a rough patch he'll eventually find his way out of. Either way, it's best to avoid him now, especially as he's going up against a Cleveland defense allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers.