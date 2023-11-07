Will Levis Named Titans' QB1 vs. Buccaneers over Ryan Tannehill, HC Mike Vrabel Says

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans appear to be going all-in on Will Levis.

The rookie quarterback will start Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and veteran Ryan Tannehill is expected to be the backup, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Tuesday.

Tannehill was a "professional" about the decision, Vrabel added.

"There's clearly something there," Vrabel said of Levis.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.