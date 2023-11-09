Examining 5 Goalie Options for Edmonton Oilers After Jack Campbell's Exit

3 of 5

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Move: Trade for Montreal's Jake Allen



This isn't the first time Jake Allen has drifted into the Edmonton consciousness.

The 33-year-old is a veteran of 380 starts across parts of 11 NHL seasons, and his name came up as an option prior to last season before the Oilers pulled the trigger on the Campbell pact. Sportsnet recently speculated on his fit in Edmonton as well.



He won between 22 and 33 games while with the St. Louis Blues from 2014-15 to 2017-18, but saw his status change after the arrival of youngster Jordan Binnington and has spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens following a preseason trade in 2020.

The numbers have suffered behind an intermittently awful defense, but a revival seems at least possible this season. The year has begun with Allen at 3-2-1 with a .910 save percentage, which, when compared to Campbell's atrocious start, makes him look like Ken Dryden.

He's owed $3.85 million for this season and next, which means the Oilers would have to move some salary—or have the Canadiens eat some—in order to get him.