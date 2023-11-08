Mets' David Peterson out 6-7 Months After Undergoing Surgery on Hip Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Mets left-handed pitcher David Peterson underwent surgery on a torn labrum in his left hip that will cost him at least part of the 2024 season.

The Mets released the details on Wednesday regarding Peterson, who went to the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York to get the procedure done.

The 28-year-old has pitched in the bigs for four seasons, all with the Mets. He went 3-8 with a 5.03 ERA in 27 games (21 starts) last year. Peterson struck out 128 batters in 111 innings but allowed 124 hits and 50 walks during that span as well (1.57 WHIP).

Peterson has had an up-and-down tenure to begin his career. He fared well during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign (6-2, 3.44 ERA) but struggled in 2021 (2-6, 5.54 ERA) with a season-ending strained right oblique ending his campaign after a June 30 start.

He returned strong in 2022, however, helping anchor a solid Mets rotation by going 7-5 with a 3.83 ERA over 28 games (19 starts). He posted a career-best FIP (fielding independent pitching) of 3.64 in 2022, per Baseball-Reference and also enjoyed his best-ever K/9 rate (10.7).

The 2023 season was not kind to Peterson, however, as he lost a spot in the rotation due to first-half struggles. But as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted, Peterson "produced a 3.65 ERA in the second half and was positioned to compete for a rotation spot next spring."

That second half ended with his best outing of the year, which resulted in seven shutout innings and eight strikeouts against the playoff-bound Miami Marlins.

Unfortunately, a return-to-play timeline of up to seven months potentially means that Peterson won't be back until June or so, a tough blow to a pitching staff that only has two confirmed starters for 2024 in Kodai Senga and José Quintana.