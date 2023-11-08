49ers DC Steve Wilks Moving to Sidelines vs. Jaguars Following 3-Game Losing Streak

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the San Francisco 49ers are making a change they hope will shore up their recent defensive woes.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will move from the booth to the sideline going forward, starting with Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.