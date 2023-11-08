X

    49ers DC Steve Wilks Moving to Sidelines vs. Jaguars Following 3-Game Losing Streak

    Doric SamNovember 8, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers talks with the defense in the locker room during halftime of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 30-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

    In the midst of a three-game losing streak, the San Francisco 49ers are making a change they hope will shore up their recent defensive woes.

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will move from the booth to the sideline going forward, starting with Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

