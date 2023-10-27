49ers' DC Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Blitz Call That Caused Vikings TD in Loss

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks told reporters on Thursday that he regretted calling an all-out blitz on a 3rd-and-6 attempt for the Minnesota Vikings with just 16 seconds remaining in the first half, a decision that led to a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Addison.

"I take full responsibility for that call," he said. "I have to do a better job in putting the guys in a better position. We have good players. I know that and can't really press the issue and with that moving forward, it's my responsibility to do that. So I wish I could take it back, but again, I've got to do better."

That gave the Vikings a 16-7 lead at the half. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Kirk Cousins recognized a potential incoming blitz and called an audible to the play that led to a long Addison touchdown after Charvarius Ward nearly picked off the pass.

Wilks chose to run a seven-man blitz, leaving his secondary in straight man coverage with no safety net. The decision cost them.

"He knows he messed up on that call," head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "I have no problem with zero blitzes, especially when people need a lot of yards. If you need to get 20 yards to kick a field goal, I have no problem with a zero blitz. But I do when there's 16 seconds left. That's where he lost track. There was no necessary need for that just because of the time. I have no problem with that play call, but when it's that time, you can't do that. That's not an option."

Wilks, 54, was hired to serve as DeMeco Ryans' replacement at defensive coordinator after he departed for the head-coaching gig with the Houston Texans. His defense currently ranks eight in yards allowed per game (302.9), third in points per contest (15.6), is tied for fifth in takeaways (12) and is tied for 12th in sacks (15).

But in the last two games, the Niners have lost a defensive struggle against the Cleveland Browns and gave up 22 points and 452 total yards to the Vikings.

Still, Wilks said he wasn't "hitting the panic button at all."