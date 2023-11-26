WWE Survivor Series: Rhodes, Rollins, Uso, Zayn, Orton Beat Judgment Day in WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com

The team of world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Randy Orton defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday.

For the past several months, The Judgment Day have run roughshod over Monday Night Raw, making enemies with most of the top fan favorites on the show.

The villainous group won the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in September, and entered into a rivalry with Cody and Jey shortly thereafter.

Jey was traded from SmackDown to Raw thanks to some behind-the-scenes lobbying from Rhodes, and it ultimately resulted in Owens getting moved from Raw to SmackDown as compensation.

The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Jey into its ranks on the heels of him leaving The Bloodline, but when Jey refused, the quintet of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD MCDonagh attempted to make him pay.

That led to Rhodes and Uso teaming up to challenge Priest and Balor for the tag titles, and they succeeded in taking the championships from them at Fastlane.

However, the reign lasted for just over a week, as Priest and Balor won the titles back on an episode of Raw thanks to interference from their Judgment Day stablemates, as well as Jimmy Uso.

Along with Rhodes, Jey Uso and Zayn, Rollins has his fair share of run-ins with The Judgment Day, especially after Priest won the Money in the Bank contract.

Priest tried to cash in on Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions, including at Crown Jewel after Seth's match against Drew McIntyre, but Zayn prevented Priest from doing so.

Rollins granted Zayn a title match as a thank you, and after Rollins won the match in the main event of the Nov. 6 episode of Raw, The Judgment Day attacked, which prompted Rhodes and Uso to make the same.

Amid the chaos, Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced that it would be Rollins, Rhodes, Uso and Zayn against Priest, Balor, Mysterio and McDonagh in WarGames.

One week later, McIntyre interfered in a tag team title match pitting Rhodes and Jey against Priest and Balor by hitting Uso with a Claymore, which allowed The Judgment Day to retain.

McIntyre shook Ripley's hand and announced the following week that he had joined The Judgment Day's team. Rhodes needed a fifth member in order to even the odds, and he revealed that he had gotten Orton to agree to join the squad and return after missing the past year and a half with a back injury.

With the babyface team scoring the victory, it is fair to wonder if some significant cracks are starting to form with regard to The Judgment Day and their long-term viability as a group.