Eagles Rumors: Nakobe Dean Expected to Land on IR with Foot Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Things have been going well for the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles this season, but they reportedly received some unfortunate news Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a Lisfranc sprain against the Dallas Cowboys and is expected to be placed on injured reserve. He is also scheduled to "see a foot specialist to determine a course of action."

The second-year linebacker already missed time this season when he was placed on IR with another foot injury in September.

The latest setback came during Sunday's win over the Cowboys. He limped to the locker room and slammed his helmet down after exiting the game.

Philadelphia selected Dean with a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he played all 17 games during his rookie season. He was a secondary contributor last year but was widely expected to make a leap in his second season.

Dean has done just that even while dealing with the injury concerns and has 30 tackles and 0.5 sacks through five games in 2023.

The Georgia product has rotated with Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham at linebacker of late, and the latter two will surely be asked to play even more while he is sidelined.

How they play will be crucial because the Eagles are entering an important part of their schedule following a Week 10 bye. They face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in the next five games.