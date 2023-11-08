Utah Jazz Share Photo Showing WiFi Network at Arena Named 'JordanPushedOff'

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are keeping memories of their 1998 NBA Finals loss alive and well more than 25 years after Michael Jordan hit an iconic shot to close out his Chicago Bulls career.

Jordan hit what proved to be the game-winner in the closing seconds of Game 6 in Utah, but the Jazz clearly still feel like he pushed off on Bryon Russell to create the opening necessary to unleash the mid-range jumper.

In fact, they feel strongly enough to make "JordanPushedOff" the name of the wi-fi network in their stadium:

It is an amusing dig by the Jazz, although it won't change the fact that Jordan and the Bulls won the series in six games to clinch their third consecutive title and sixth championship in eight years.

His Airness also led Chicago to an NBA Finals victory over the Jazz in the 1997 campaign.

Chicago has the banners to remember one of the greatest stretches of excellence in NBA history.