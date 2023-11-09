Decisions the Celtics Should Already Regret from This Past Offseason

3 of 3

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Over the past three seasons, the Celtics were never quite convinced Payton Pritchard could cut it as a regular rotation player.

So, what convinced them he was suddenly worthy of a four-year, $30 million extension this offseason?

That may not be an egregious amount in NBA terms, but it's the kind of coin that should be spent on someone you know can contribute. Pritchard has yet to prove he's that type of player. He has typically enjoyed success from the three-point line, but that's about it. And you don't exactly see this league overflowing with 6'1" shooting specialists.