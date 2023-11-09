Decisions the Bulls Should Already Regret from This Past Offseason

1 of 3

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Before the free agency market even opened, Chicago showered Nikola Vučević with cash—$60 million to be precise by way of a three-year extension.

What was the rush? He's a solid player, sure, but it's not like he seemed to be this enormous flight risk. There weren't many teams with major money to spend this summer in general, and even fewer that had both cap flexibility and some win-now incentive. Had the Bulls let him test the market, it's possible he could've wound up costing less than they paid him.

And even if he wound up finding more money elsewhere, would that have been the worst thing in the Windy City? He's an awkward fit to pair with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. They're too ball-dominant to let Vučević's creation and passing shine, and he isn't the kind of interior anchor who can clean up their mistakes on the defensive end.