B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 10

13 of 14

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Key Injuries

This isn't the most compelling Sunday night matchup ever, but at least the Jets and Raiders enter the game in good shape injury-wise. The only offensive player of note on either team on the injury report is New York wideout Allen Lazard, who was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Start of the Week

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: With the New York passing game in disarray, the Jets' ability to move the ball hinges on Hall. He should be able to do just that this week, as only the Denver Broncos have allowed more rushing yards per game this season than the Raiders.

Sit of the Week

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,000]: Adams' productivity has fallen off a cliff with just 12 catches for 102 yards over the last three games. Now he has to square off with Sauce Gardner and a Jets defense allowing the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.

Sleeper

Las Vegas Raiders Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: Last week, the Raiders piled up eight sacks and dominated the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Jets allowed eight sacks in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Noticing a theme yet?

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

Yes, Adams has seen a huge drop in production. Yes, this week's matchup with the Jets isn't favorable. And things are going to be less consistent with rookie Aidan O' Connell under center the rest of the season. But we're still talking about one of the most talented and productive wide receivers in the NFL. It's possible a panicky manager sitting at 4-5 or 3-6 may part with Adams at a discount. Those are dice I'd be willing to roll down the stretch.

Stat to Know