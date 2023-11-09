B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 10

B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 10November 9, 2023
We're already at Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season, and there's little margin for error as managers try to traverse a fantasy landscape that becomes increasingly treacherous by the week.
The quarterback position has been littered with injuries and benchings, while the running backs are a few stars and two dozen players pitching and lurching their way through good games one week and bad ones the next.
The wide receivers appear more stable, but with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles all off in Week 10, so are a number of the biggest names at the position.
Over the last three weeks, the top-scoring tight end is a player (Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints) who isn't really a tight end at all.
It's enough to make your head spin. But have no fear, intrepid manager. We're here to help guide you through the wilderness and lead you to victory.
Here you'll find a game-by-game guide containing everything you need (coupled with our weekly Big Board) to earn a victory in Week 10: Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
Let's get started in the Windy City.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Key Injuries
There is good and bad news for the Bears on the injury front. Quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup despite practicing in a limited fashion, but running back Khalil Herbert (ankle) appears headed for a return from injured reserve after practicing in full.
The visiting Panthers have just one injury of note: Wide receiver D.J. Chark has yet to practice this week due to an elbow injury and looks unlikely to play.
Start of the Week
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: There's some uncertainty surrounding the Bears' ground game with Herbert returning, but Foreman should remain the lead back this week in a highly favorable matchup.
Sit of the Week
DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Moore hasn't had 60 yards in a game or scored a touchdown since his gonzo 8/230/3 line against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. The Panthers have surrendered the fifth-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers this season.
Sleeper
Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]: That Hurst's 7.4 PPR points last week was one of his best outings of the season makes him a deep sleeper, but the Bears have allowed the most PPR points per game to tight ends after nine weeks.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It's not easy to find an attractive trade target on these offenses, but if Panthers wideout Adam Thielen may be worth taking a run at if he struggles again. His top-10 run from earlier this season may not have been sustainable, but Bryce Young clearly trusts him and he's not just going to vanish from the fantasy landscape.
Stat to Know
96.3. That's the number of rushing yards Carolina has averaged this year, which ranks 24th in the league. Miles Sanders has been a huge disappointment, and while Chuba Hubbard has been more effective on a per-game basis, he's not getting enough work to be more than a so-so "flex" play. The Panthers' ground game is best avoided by fantasy managers where possible.
Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt)
Key Injuries
Under Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots are renowned for slapping questionable tags on anyone and everyone. But no players of note on offense appear in danger of missing Sunday's game in Germany except wide receiver DeVante Parker, who is still in the NFL's concussion protocol.
The Colts, however, may be short of a wide receiver after promising rookie Josh Downs left last week's win over the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury and is questionable for Week 10.
Start of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Stevenson had one of his best games of the season last week against Washington, tallying 129 total yards and a touchdown. Now he gets a Colts defense surrendering the fifth-most PPR points per game to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Gardner Minshew, QB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Minshew has had a moment or two under center in Indianapolis this year, but the Patriots are a below-average fantasy matchup for QBs and overseas games sometimes tend to be sloppily played affairs.
Sleeper
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Trusting anyone in New England's passing attack isn't easy. The Pats are averaging just over 202 yards per game through the air. But the Colts have been a top-five fantasy matchup for opposing tight ends in 2023.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Speaking of not trusting the New England offense, if Stevenson can post a second straight solid game against the Colts, shopping him isn't a bad idea. Prior to last week, he was clinging to low-end RB2 value, and that says more about the sad state of the running back position than anything he's done well. Now he's RB17, but if he cracks the top 15 with another good outing, the odds he'll be able to stay there aren't particularly good.
Stat to Know
23. The number of touches Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had last week, which was a season high. Admittedly, he didn't do a ton with those touches (69 total yards), but he found the end zone. But it's encouraging for fantasy managers of Taylor to see the workload pendulum swing farther in his direction.
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
Key Injuries
The Houston Texans could be shorthanded offensively again against the Bengals. Wide receiver Robert Woods (foot) and running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) both missed Week 9 and neither practiced on Wednesday. Wide receiver Nico Collins was limited with a calf issue.
The Cincinnati Bengals could have even bigger problems. Wideout Tee Higgins was limited Wednesday with a hamstring issue, while wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a back injury after landing hard on it last week and is considered "day to day"
Start of the Week
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Schultz had his best game as a Texan last week, catching 10 passes for 130 yards against the Buccaneers. The Bengals have allowed the third-most PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
Sit of the Week
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: If Chase sits, Higgins could see a sizable bump in targets. Unfortunately, that bump comes against a Texans team that ranks 29th in PPR points per game given up to wide receivers this season, and Higgins is nicked up himself.
Sleeper
Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Singletary disappointed as Houston's lead running back a week ago, but all it takes is one short-yardage score in a game that could be high scoring for a "sleeper" play to pay off.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
C.J. Stroud has been everything the Texans could have hoped for in 2023, and he ranks seventh in fantasy points among quarterbacks. But his value is never going to be higher than it is now after last week's record-setting 470 passing yards against the Buccaneers. It's called "selling high" for a reason: If you have another viable QB, now is the time to shop Stroud.
Stat to Know
140. That's the number of passing yards Stroud had against the Carolina Panthers the game before last week's explosion. In eight games this season, he has failed to hit 15 fantasy points in half of them. Ups and downs are to be expected with a rookie quarterback, but that's all the more reason to see if you can get another manager to bite on last week's volcanic performance against the Bucs.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
Key Injuries
The injuries keep piling up for the Minnesota Vikings. Running back Cam Akers (Achilles) is on injured reserve, while tight end T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (concussion) are both doubtful for Week 10.
There is some good news, though. Star wideout Justin Jefferson is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened for a return to action after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury,
The New Orleans Saints are in better shape. Only reserve running back Kendre Miller is in danger of missing out after spraining his ankle against the Chicago Bears last week.
Start of the Week
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: It has been an up-and-down season for Olave, but this is a potential "up" week. The Vikings have surrendered the ninth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: With Akers out, Mattison is the unquestioned lead back for the Vikings. But the Saints have been stingy to opposing RBs and are 28th in PPR points per game given up to the position.
Sleeper
Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]: Like many vertical threat wideouts, Shaheed can be a feast-or-famine fantasy option. But if he gets behind Minnesota's so-so pass defense for a long one, he could be a winner this week.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
As daft as this may sound, it might not be a bad idea to gauge what you could get for Justin Jefferson in a trade. Last week's heroics aside, Joshua Dobbs is a sizable downgrade under center from Kirk Cousins, and hamstring injuries can linger and/or easily be reaggravated. This isn't to say you should trade him for 50 cents on the dollar, but it's a move worth considering if you can get close to retail.
Stat to Know
13. That's the number of touches Saints running back Alvin Kamara received last week against Chicago. It was far and away his season low and the first time all year that he didn't touch the ball 20 times. It may have just been a temporary blip, but it's a development that has to be of some concern to fantasy managers with shares of the seventh-year veteran.
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Injuries
The good news for the Green Bay Packers is that wide receiver Christian Watson is not in the NFL's concussion protocol after being evaluated last week against the Los Angeles Rams. The bad news is that he is still questionable with back and chest injuries.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard by injuries defensively, but they are relatively healthy on the other side of the ball.
Start of the Week
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: If Watson was healthy, he'd be listed here. But whoever serves as Green Bay's No. 1 receiver should have success against Pittsburgh's 25th-ranked pass defense.
Sit of the Week
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: This may be a "squeaky wheel gets the grease" situation in which Pickens sees a target bump after last week's complaining. But it's also a game in which he will likely draw Jaire Alexander in coverage.
Sleeper
Green Bay Packers Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]: The Steelers have to be the most offensively challenged 5-3 team in the NFL. They don't do anything especially well on that side of the ball, and an iffy offensive line could have problems with Packers edge-rushers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
So, after advising you sit Pickens this week, I'm now going to recommend making an offer for him. If he does have a second straight bad game, he could be had relatively cheaply, and the last I checked they don't award fantasy points for personality. Getting a high-end WR3 (at least) at a discount is a sneaky-shrewd play.
Stat to Know
133.1. The number of rushing yards per game the Steelers are giving up, which is fourth-most in the NFL. It's not a number that's likely to change. Pittsburgh got defensive tackle Cameron Heyward back just in time to lose top linebacker Cole Holcomb for the season. It's also a number that sets the stage for a big day for Green Bay running back Aaron Jones.
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Injuries
There's not much to talk about injury-wise in this game. Tennessee wideout Treylon Burks continues to be sidelined, this time with a concussion. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will also watch from the sidelines after officially being benched in favor of rookie Will Levis.
Outside that, the Titans and Buccaneers are both full-go for the weekend.
Start of the Week
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Hopkins came back to earth a bit last week, but he could easily have another monster game Sunday against a Buccaneers secondary that couldn't cover a bed with a sheet last week in Houston.
Sit of the Week
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400]: Henry is an awfully hard player to sit, but the Buccaneers are a difficult team to run on. They are ninth in the league in run defense at less than 93 yards per game.
Sleeper
Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]: Okonkwo hasn't been the fantasy breakout some predicted before the season, but he now faces a Tampa defense that let Dalton Schultz sail past 100 receiving yards a week ago.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Rachaad White of the Buccaneers was fantasy football's No. 1 running back last week. He has also been a "meh" RB2 most of the season who has only maintained that value in PPR formats because he catches a lot of short passes. If he can have another solid statistical showing Sunday, fantasy managers might be able to sell at a considerable markup. Given the lack of viable options at the position, it's a seller's market in the backfield.
Stat to Know
16.35. That's the number of fantasy points Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is averaging this season. It's nothing to write home about—he's 19th at the position. But he is averaging more points per game than Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs may not be winning, but Mayfield isn't the biggest reason why. He's been fine.
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
As the 49ers come out of the bye, a key offensive weapon appears to be returning. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) is back on the practice field and looks on track to make his return Sunday in Jacksonville.
The news isn't quite so rosy for Jaguars wideout Zay Jones. After returning from a knee injury just long enough to reinjure it, he continues to be limited to individual drills and is on the wrong side of questionable for Week 10.
Start of the Week
Brock Purdy, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: Purdy has struggled with turnovers in recent weeks, but he's had the bye week to get things right, should get Samuel back and draws a favorable matchup for his position this week with the Jaguars.
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: On the flip side, Lawrence hit the bye playing some of his best football of the season. But the 49ers have given up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this year.
Sleeper
Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: The return of Samuel sucks most of the fun out of this play, but this is a game short on sleepers. Jennings could see enough underneath work here to flirt with 10 PPR points, and a lucky score is always a possibility.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Zay Jones being sidelined has been great for the fantasy value of Christian Kirk—and terrible for the value of Jags wideout Calvin Ridley, who is 47th in PPR points at his position since Week 3, However, over the first two games of the campaign (with Jones on the field), Ridley was WR22. With Jones likely returning in either Week 11 or Week 12, now is the time to see if Ridley can be acquired at a discounted rate. If so, it's a gamble worth taking.
Stat to Know
118. The number of total yards per game 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is averaging. That puts the 27-year-old on pace for over 2,000 total yards in 2023. Couple that with the fact that he has found the end zone at least once in every game this season, and you get a 2019-esque rampage of fantasy awesomeness. He is the top running back in fantasy football by over six PPR points per game, and this could be his second all-time-level fantasy campaign provided he stays healthy.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Key Injuries
The Browns were thumped by the Ravens in Cleveland earlier this season, so this is an "all hands on deck" situation. But the team may be short at least one offensive cog after tight end David Njoku missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.
The Ravens, on the other hand, are rolling in every way imaginable, which includes on the injury report. No offensive players of note are banged up outside of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who missed Wednesday's practice session with knee soreness.
Start of the Week
Baltimore Ravens Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]: In a game featuring two of the league's best defenses, it's only fitting that one gets the nod here. The Browns are also a good matchup for the position, allowing the seventh-most fantasy points per game.
Sit of the Week
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: Simply put, the Ravens don't give up fantasy points to any position. They are a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for every single position, including allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to WRs.
Sleeper
Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: After he gouged the Seahawks for 138 yards and a score on just nine carries last week, all fantasy analysts are contractually obligated to say something about Mitchell in Week 10.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Mitchell was the king of the waiver wire last week, but if he comes anywhere close to matching that outburst in a bad matchup for the Browns this week, he should be the hottest sell in fantasy just after. His value isn't getting any higher in a crowded Ravens run game where Lamar Jackson is still the primary option. Frankly, the teams who scooped the rookie off waivers should already be shopping him.
Stat to Know
315.7. That's the number of passing yards per game the Ravens and Browns are allowing this season combined. Both teams have excellent pass rushes plus depth and talent in the secondary. And whether it's Cooper, Njoku and wide receiver Elijah Moore for the Browns or wideout Zay Flowers and even tight end Mark Andrews for the Ravens, receiving stats are not going to be easy to come by in Week 10.
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Key Injuries
The Arizona Cardinals have questions at running back. After spending time on injured reserve with a knee injury, James Conner is back at practice but has yet to be activated. But Emari Demercado was a spectator at practice Wednesday as he deals with a toe injury.
From all indications, the Cardinals will also have quarterback Kyler Murray out there for the first time in 2023. He practiced without limitations and isn't listed on the injury report.
The Atlanta Falcons are on track to get their No. 1 receiver back for Week 10. Drake London was back at practice Wednesday in a limited capacity after a groin injury.
Start of the Week
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Head coach Arthur Smith's usage of Robinson is maddening, but if the rookie can't get untracked against a Cardinals team allowing the third-most PPR points per game to running backs, then it may never happen—at least not in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Speaking of maddening usage, here's Kyle Pitts. As if Smith's penchant for selecting Jonnu Smith isn't problem enough, the Cardinals have allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points per game to tight ends this season.
Sleeper
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Last week, Allgeier had more carries than Robinson and a rushing touchdown. In theory, the 27 PPR points per game the Cardinals are allowing to running backs per week is enough to support a decent stat line from both ball-carriers.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
There's a reason why the Falcons selected Robinson inside the top 10 in April, or at least I think there was. But Smith seems perfectly content to give line carries to Allgeier and even Jonnu Smith while Robinson twiddles his thumbs on the sidelines. If Robinson has a good game Sunday and there's interest in him, move on. At this point, I'd rather have a healthy Conner than Robinson—and it's not all that close.
Stat to Know
1. The number of times Robinson has carried the ball over 15 times this season. That was a Week 2 win over the Packers in which he carried the ball 19 times for 124 yards and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. In his last three games combined, he has 23 carries for 116 yards. Oddly enough, the Falcons are 1-2 over that span. Go figure.
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
Key Injuries
It appears the Lions will have running back David Montgomery back coming out of the bye—he's practicing in full after an IR stint with a rib injury. However, new wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones was limited in practice Wednesday with a rib issue of his own.
The Chargers don't have any new injuries of note, although with Joshua Palmer (knee) joining Mike Williams in injured reserve, the team is getting thin at wide receiver.
Start of the Week
David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: Jahmyr Gibbs fans don't want to hear this, but a healthy Montgomery is going to reclaim lead running back duties against a Los Angeles Chargers team giving up the eighth-most PPR points per game to the position this season.
Sit of the Week
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700]: Fantasy managers can't really sit Herbert. But while part of last week's struggles can be attributed to the Jets defense, the injuries at wide receiver and the quarterback's jacked-up finger could be bigger problems than we realized.
Sleeper
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: The Chargers rank dead-last in the league in pass defense and have surrendered the sixth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers. That sets the stage for a good game from Reynolds.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Gibbs looked fantastic last time out against the Raiders, piling up 189 total yards. But no matter how badly some fantasy managers want it, he's not going to unseat Montgomery and become a featured back. That's just not how Dan Campbell operates; see Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift a year ago. If you can find a trade partner who just will not hear that and is willing to treat Gibbs like an RB1, make the deal and bolster your team in other areas.
Stat to Know
390.6. That's the number of total yards of offense the Lions are averaging per game for the most in the NFC. They have a fantastic two-headed backfield, a solid wide receiver corps, an excellent young tight end, maybe the best offensive line in the league and a quarterback who has already been to a Super Bowl. Don't rule out Jared Goff leading these Lions to another one—and piling up fantasy points along the way.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Key Injuries
It might be easier to list the Giants players who aren't hurt. With tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Daniel Jones now on injured reserve, the New York offense consists of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Tommy DeVito.
As if that wasn't bad enough, the Cowboys enter this game relatively healthy coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This game is going to get 16 kinds of out of hand, y'all.
Start of the Week
Dallas Cowboys Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: The Dallas defense leads the league in fantasy points. After allowing eight sacks last week, the Giants are leading the league in fantasy points per game allowed to defenses. See where this is headed?
Sit of the Week
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700]: Barkley needs a hug. He's almost impossible to bench, but facing eight-man fronts from the NFL's third-ranked defense isn't going to be easy. Finding the end zone will probably be even harder.
Sleeper
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: Last week against the Raiders, Slayton led the Giants in targets (seven), receptions (four) and receiving yards (59). Someone has to catch the occasional pass for a New York team certain to be playing from behind Sunday.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This has nothing to do with Barkley as a player—he's as good a running back as there is in the NFL—but the Giants are about 22 steps the wrong side of disaster status right now. Yes, that means plenty of touches for Barkley, but it also means constantly loaded fronts playing behind maybe the worst line in the NFL. At this point any semi-reasonable offer for Barkley should be considered strongly.
Stat to Know
374. The number of passing yards Dak Prescott of the Cowboys threw for last week against the Eagles. It was the second game in a row in which he eclipsed 300 passing yards, and he has seven touchdowns and one interception over that span. He started the season rather slowly, but no quarterback is scoring more fantasy points per game over the last month.
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
Key Injuries
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel missed last week's win over the New England Patriots with a toe injury, but he practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. Fellow wideout Jahan Dotson missed the session for personal reasons, but that shouldn't adversely impact his Week 10 availability.
The Seahawks have injury issues of their own at wide receiver. Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (hip) both sat out Wednesday's practice, as did running back Kenneth Walker (chest).
Start of the Week
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Lockett has been skipping early-week practices for a few weeks now but hasn't missed a game. The Commanders have given up the fourth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers this season.
Sit of the Week
Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: The Seahawks aren't necessarily a bad matchup for running backs. But the Commanders' run game has been very hit-or-miss, and this is a game where the script could turn negative relatively quickly.
Sleeper
Seattle Seahawks Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Yes, when we last saw the Seattle defense it was being shredded for almost 300 rushing yards by the Ravens. But the Commanders are second in the league in sacks allowed and sixth in fantasy points per game allowed to defenses.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Last year, both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were top-20 fantasy receivers as Geno Smith finished sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks and won Comeback Player of the Year. But Smith's numbers are well down compared to a season ago, and that's negatively impacting both wide receivers. This week's tilt with the Commanders could provide a temporary respite—and an opportunity to unload the Seattle wideouts for a decent return.
Stat to Know
6. That's Sam Howell's ranking among fantasy quarterbacks after nine weeks this season. He hasn't been especially consistent—he has three games with 20-plus fantasy points and two games with less than 10 fantasy points. And Washington's offensive line is a problem, surrendering 44 sacks for the year. But when Samuel is healthy, the Commanders have three excellent wide receivers in him, Dotson and Terry McLaurin, and the team plays from behind with a fair amount of regularity. In 2023, he's this season's Geno Smith: A solid weekly starter who probably started the season on the waiver wire.
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Key Injuries
This isn't the most compelling Sunday night matchup ever, but at least the Jets and Raiders enter the game in good shape injury-wise. The only offensive player of note on either team on the injury report is New York wideout Allen Lazard, who was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee injury.
Start of the Week
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: With the New York passing game in disarray, the Jets' ability to move the ball hinges on Hall. He should be able to do just that this week, as only the Denver Broncos have allowed more rushing yards per game this season than the Raiders.
Sit of the Week
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,000]: Adams' productivity has fallen off a cliff with just 12 catches for 102 yards over the last three games. Now he has to square off with Sauce Gardner and a Jets defense allowing the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Las Vegas Raiders Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: Last week, the Raiders piled up eight sacks and dominated the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Jets allowed eight sacks in a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Noticing a theme yet?
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Yes, Adams has seen a huge drop in production. Yes, this week's matchup with the Jets isn't favorable. And things are going to be less consistent with rookie Aidan O' Connell under center the rest of the season. But we're still talking about one of the most talented and productive wide receivers in the NFL. It's possible a panicky manager sitting at 4-5 or 3-6 may part with Adams at a discount. Those are dice I'd be willing to roll down the stretch.
Stat to Know
3.2. The number of yards Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is averaging per carry this season. The wild part is that it hasn't impacted his fantasy production that much—thanks to a combination of volume and touchdowns. He is fourth in fantasy points among running backs, although that number falls to 13th in PPR points per game. But it's fair to wonder if he can keep that up if his efficiency doesn't improve over the season's second half. An argument can be made for selling (relatively) high here.
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
This may be a function of the Denver Broncos coming off the bye week or because the Buffalo Bills won't practice in earnest until Thursday, but no fantasy-relevant players from either team are on the injury report.
Start of the Week
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Cook has quietly posted low-end fantasy RB2 numbers for the Bills this season. That may well be the low end of expectations this week against the Denver Broncos and the worst run defense in the league.
Sit of the Week
Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Wilson has worked his way inside the top-15 quarterbacks in fantasy points for the season. But even after getting lit up by Joe Burrow last week, the Bills have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position this season.
Sleeper
Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]: Shakir's role in Buffalo's offense has grown of late. He tied for second on the team in targets last week against the Bengals. The Broncos aren't a great fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but they aren't a terrible one, either.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Denver running back Javonte Williams has disappointed this season and is 31st among running backs in PPR points. But his two best fantasy games of the season came in his last two outings before the bye. The Bills aren't the easiest team to run on, so if he has a so-so Week 10, he could be that rarest of creatures: A viable fantasy running back for the stretch run who won't cost an arm and a leg in trade talks.
Stat to Know
57. That's where Jerry Jeudy ranks in PPR points among wide receivers as we head into Week 10. The Broncos reportedly rebuffed offers for the 2020 first-rounder at the trade deadline, and it's worth noting that he posted double-digit PPR points in each of the last two games before the bye week. Depending on the situation the Jeudy manager in your league finds himself in, it's possible you may be able to do what other NFL teams couldn't and get him at a reasonable cost in the hope his mini-surge continues.
