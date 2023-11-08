Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

4 of 6

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Whether or not Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints is even a tight end at all is a matter of some debate. What can't be debated is that Hill has been one of the most productive fantasy options at the position in the game.

Hill has worked his way into the top 10 tight ends in PPR formats for the season. After throwing a touchdown pass and catching another last week against the Chicago Bears, only Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has more PPR points over the past month among tight ends than Hill.

Hill isn't the only fantasy tight end who's been riding a hot streak over the past month. Since veteran Dawson Knox went down and rookie Dalton Kincaid became the primary tight end for the Buffalo Bills, he has logged at least 15 PPR points in three straight games. He's a top-five fantasy option over that span.

Over that same span, Hill has more points than even Kelce.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (at LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]

Frankly, LaPorta has reached the point where he's essentially matchup-proof. However, it doesn't hurt that in Week 10, the rookie faces a Chargers defense that has struggled both against the pass and defending tight ends.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]

Schultz is coming off easily his best game as a Texan, hauling in 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in last week's wild win over the Buccaneers. That line is going to be hard to repeat, but he is facing a Cincinnati Bengals team allowing the third-most PPR points to tight ends in 2023.

BAD MATCHUPS

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]

Njoku has caught four passes, found the end zone and tallied at least 12 PPR points in each of the past two games. But it's going to be difficult to keep that streak going, as the Ravens are second in the league in pass defense and just as hard on tight ends as they are on wide receivers.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]

For the second year in a row, Pitts is a maddening fantasy option who is being outscored for the season by his backup because Arthur Smith gonna Arthur Smith. Throw in a bottom-six fantasy matchup for tight ends with Arizona, and it's hard to have much enthusiasm about his Week 10 prospects.

SLEEPER

Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]

The Bengals featured the tight end position quite a bit more last week, which included Smith catching his first touchdown pass of the season. No team in the AFC has surrendered more PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Texans.

WEEK 10 TIGHT END RANKINGS

1. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)

2. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)

3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)

4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)

5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)

6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)

7. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)

8. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)

9. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. CAR)

10. Trey McBride, AZ (vs. ATL)

11. Logan Thomas, WAS (at SEA)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at AZ)

13. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)

14. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. IND)

15. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)

16. Cade Otton, TB (vs. TEN)

17. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. NYJ)

18. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DET)

19. Jonnu Smith, ATL (at AZ)

20. Luke Musgrave, GB (at PIT)

21. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. WAS)

22. Juwan Johnson, NO (at MIN)

23. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at CHI)

24. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. HOU)

25. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at DAL)

26. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. IND)

27. Connor Heyward, PIT (vs. GB)

28. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at LV)

29. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at TB)