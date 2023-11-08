Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 10

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 10November 8, 2023
It's Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football campaign, which means the stretch run is nearly here.
If you're sitting at 6-3 or better, you're looking forward to the next few weeks. High-scoring players like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs have carried you all season long, and barring a complete collapse, you are playoff-bound.
If you're 3-6 or worse, you're likely playing out the string, Barring a miraculous turnaround, injuries and underperformers have just been too much to overcome. Still, they say misery loves company, so the least you can do is try to take as many of your fellow managers down with you as possible.
But if you're 5-4 or 4-5, then nothing has been decided yet. Depending on what happens over the next five weeks, you'll either move on to the postseason or pack it in. There's little margin for error. Every week is critical.
No matter your situation, we're here to help you get make Week 10 a successful one, with position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to target and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall.
Quarterbacks
After throwing for only 140 yards without a touchdown two weeks ago against the Carolina Panthers, fantasy managers weren't exactly stampeding to start Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in Week 9, despite some fantasy analysts recommending him.
Managers who listened to that incredibly intelligent analyst were handsomely rewarded.
Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stroud broke Andrew Luck's record for passing yards in a game by a rookie with 470. He threw five touchdown passes without a pick.
Stroud became the sixth player in NFL history to record 450 passing yards and five passing touchdowns with no interceptions, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and he became the first rookie with 400 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, per NFL Research. He was also fantasy's top-scoring quarterback by a wide margin.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (at LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Goff has spent most of the 2023 season as a low-end fantasy QB1. That's closer to his fantasy floor than his ceiling Sunday against a Chargers team that ranks second in the league in fantasy points per game surrendered to quarterbacks.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Like Stroud two weeks ago, Smith is trying to wash off the stink of a miserable performance in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens. But he's at home this week against a Washington pass defense that ranks 27th in the NFL.
BAD MATCHUPS
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
The Browns were undoubtedly glad to have Watson back under center last week, and he played well against the Arizona Cardinals. But the Ravens have been a nightmare matchup for opposing quarterbacks all season long. No team has allowed fewer fantasy points per game to the position.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (at BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Wilson has actually picked up his play as of late, but his first game back out of the bye doesn't set up well for that momentum to continue. Even after allowing almost 350 passing yards and two scores to Joe Burrow last week, the Bills are still a bottom-five fantasy matchup for opposing quarterbacks.
SLEEPER
Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (at TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
After throwing four touchdown passes in his debut, Levis came back to earth last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to throw a touchdown pass. He'll rebound this week against a Buccaneers pass defense that Stroud just carved up.
WEEK 10 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CLE)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. HOU)
4. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NYG)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DET)
6. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. SF)
7. Jared Goff, DET (at LAC)
8. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at CIN)
9. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. WAS)
10. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. CAR) [INJURED]
11. Sam Howell, WAS (at SEA)
12. Derek Carr, NO (at MIN)
13. Kyler Murray, AZ (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
14. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. TEN)
15. Brock Purdy, SF (at JAX)
16. Will Levis, TEN (vs. TB)
17. Russell Wilson, DEN (at BUF)
18. Deshaun Watson, CLE (at BAL)
19. Gardner Minshew, IND (vs. NE)
20. Taylor Heinicke, ATL (at AZ)
21. Jordan Love, GB (at PIT)
22. Josh Dobbs, MIN (vs. NO)
23. Bryce Young, CAR (at CHI)
24. Kenny Pickett, PIT (vs. GB)
25. Mac Jones, NE (vs. IND)
26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (at LV)
27. Aidan O'Connell, LV (vs. NYJ)
28. Tommy DeVito, NYG (at DAL)
29. Tyson Bagent, CHI (vs. CAR)
30. Clayton Tune, AZ (vs. ATL)
Running Backs
You're probably expecting to see something here about Baltimore Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell, who gashed the Seattle Seahawks for 138 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries in Week 9. But Mitchell also played only 14 snaps in a blowout.
Fantasy managers love to overreact, but one game doesn't make him De'Von Achane 2.0.
Mitchell was the poster boy for a weird Week 9. The No. 1 running back, Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has barely clung to RB2 value this year with reception value. The No. 2 running back, Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots, is one of the bigger disappointments of the season at the position.
Fortunately, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be back from their bye in Week 10.
Order must be restored to the universe.
GOOD MATCHUPS
James Cook, Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
Cook was a non-factor last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, managing only 39 total yards on 10 touches. This week should bring easier sledding against Denver, whose run defense is giving up an NFL-high 154.1 rushing yards per game.
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Robinson's usage this season has been somewhere between baffling and infuriating. But maybe, just maybe, it will occur to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith that using an elite talent in the backfield against the league's seventh-worst run defense is a good idea.
BAD MATCHUPS
Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
Edwards has been a magnet for the end zone of late. He has six rushing touchdowns over the past three games. But it won't be easy to keep that streak going against the Browns, who have allowed the third-fewest PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (vs. NO) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
With Cam Akers out for the season with a torn Achilles, Mattison is back to being the unquestioned lead back for the Vikings. But that won't make him any more effective on a per-touch basis, and the Saints are 28th in PPR points per game allowed to running backs in 2023.
SLEEPER
Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]
Does it make any sense whatsoever that Arthur Smith gave Allgeier more carries than Robinson last week? Not a lick. Of course, Smith also ran a jet sweep on a goal-to-go situation with a backup tight end last week. So "sense" doesn't exactly figure into things in Atlanta.
WEEK 10 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at JAX)
2. Breece Hall, NYJ (at LV)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DET)
4. Alvin Kamara, NO (at MIN)
5. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. SF)
6. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. NE)
7. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at DAL)
8. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NYG)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NYJ)
10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. WAS)
11. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at AZ)
12. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. HOU)
13. Javonte Williams, DEN (at BUF)
14. Derrick Henry, TEN (at TB)
15. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)
16. David Montgomery, DET (at LAC) [INJURED]
17. Aaron Jones, GB (at PIT)
18. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. CLE)
19. Rachaad White, TB (vs. TEN)
20. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at LAC)
21. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at SEA)
22. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. NO)
23. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. GB)
24. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs, CAR) [INJURED]
25. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at CHI)
26. James Conner, AZ (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
27. Kareem Hunt, CLE (at BAL)
28. James Cook, BUF (vs. DEN)
29. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at CIN) [INJURED]
30. Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. GB)
31. Jerome Ford, CLE (at BAL)
32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at AZ)
33. Zack Moss, IND (vs. NE)
34. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. CLE)
35. AJ Dillon, GB (at PIT)
36. Devin Singletary, HOU (at CIN)
37. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (vs. CAR)
38. Keaontay Ingram, AZ (vs. ATL)
39. Keaton Mitchell, BAL (vs. CLE)
40. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at TB)
41. Miles Sanders, CAR (at CHI)
42. Latavius Murray, BUF (vs. DEN)
43. Jamaal Williams, NO (at MIN)
44. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. IND)
45. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (at BUF)
46. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. WAS)
47. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at JAX)
48. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. SF)
49. Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. CAR)
50. Samaje Perine, DEN (at BUF)
Wide Receivers
All bye weeks are not created equal. Week 10 hits the wide receiver position hard.
Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, who is still on pace to break the single-season receiving yardage record despite a down week in Germany, is off after his trip across the Atlantic. So is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles, who ranks about 20 PPR points behind Hill in second place among wideouts. And Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, who still ranks fifth in PPR points for the season despite three down games in the last four weeks.
Add in Cooper Kupp of the Rams and Hill's teammate, Jaylen Waddle, and nearly a half-dozen top-20 wideouts are out of action.
With a big week against the Denver Broncos, Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills could slide past Brown and into second place, but it would take a monstrous stat line for Diggs to pass Hill for the No. 1 spot.
GOOD MATCHUPS
DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (at TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Hopkins cooled off after a three-touchdown game two weeks ago, but he still hit double-digits in PPR points in Week 9. There's a great chance he does so again this week against a Buccaneers secondary that just surrendered approximately all of the passing yards ever.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
Lockett has been a disappointment this season, largely because Geno Smith's numbers aren't close to what they were last season. But Seattle's passing game should be able to get going Sunday against Washington's 27th-ranked pass defense.
BAD MATCHUPS
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $8,000]
Twelve catches for 102 yards wouldn't be a bad stat line for Adams if it was one week. But those are Adams' numbers in the past three games combined. A Jets team that's among the worst fantasy matchup for wide receivers this season isn't likely to bust the slump.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Flowers has flashed on more than one occasion during his rapid rise to becoming Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver. But the Ravens are 20th in the NFL in passing, and no team in the league is surrendering fewer passing yards per game than Cleveland (by a sizable margin).
SLEEPER
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,300]
Shaheed is a feast-or-famine fantasy option—he can explode for a long touchdown or completely disappear in any given week. But as matchups go, he draws a good one in Week 10. The Vikings have given up the ninth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
WEEK 10 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. HOU) [INJURED]
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at LAC)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DET)
6. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at JAX)
7. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at LV)
8. Chris Olave, NO (at MIN)
9. Mike Evans, TB (vs. TEN)
10. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NYJ)
11. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at TB)
12. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
13. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. WAS)
14. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. SF)
15. Amari Cooper, CLE (at BAL)
16. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. GB)
17. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at SEA)
18. Adam Thielen, CAR (at CHI)
19. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. CAR)
20. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. NO)
21. Deebo Samuel, SF (at JAX) [INJURED]
22. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. HOU)
23. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. TEN)
24. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. NYJ)
25. Jahan Dotson, WAS (at SEA)
26. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. WAS)
27. Nico Collins, HOU (at CIN)
28. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at BUF)
29. Marquise Brown, AZ (vs. ATL)
30. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. SF)
31. George Pickens, PIT (vs. GB)
32. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at BUF)
33. Tank Dell, HOU (at CIN)
34. Romeo Doubs, GB (at PIT)
35. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. DEN)
36. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CLE)
37. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. HOU)
38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. WAS)
39. Michael Thomas, NO (at MIN)
40. Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. DET)
41. Rashid Shaheed, NO (at MIN)
42. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. CLE)
43. Brandin Cooks, DAL (vs. NYG)
44. Jayden Reed, GB (at PIT)
45. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (vs. IND)
46. Noah Brown, HOU (at CIN)
47. Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. CAR)
48. Demario Douglas, NE (vs. IND)
49. Elijah Moore, CLE (at BAL)
50. Jamison Crowder, WAS (at SEA)
51. Brandon Powell, MIN (vs. NO)
52. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (at DAL)
53. Khadarel Hodge, ATL (at AZ)
54. Jake Bobo, SEA (vs. WAS)
55. DJ Chark, CAR (at CHI)
56. Zay Jones, JAX (vs. SF)
57. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (at TB)
58. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. NYG)
59. Jonathan Mingo, CAR (at CHI)
60. Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. DEN)
Tight Ends
Whether or not Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints is even a tight end at all is a matter of some debate. What can't be debated is that Hill has been one of the most productive fantasy options at the position in the game.
Hill has worked his way into the top 10 tight ends in PPR formats for the season. After throwing a touchdown pass and catching another last week against the Chicago Bears, only Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has more PPR points over the past month among tight ends than Hill.
Hill isn't the only fantasy tight end who's been riding a hot streak over the past month. Since veteran Dawson Knox went down and rookie Dalton Kincaid became the primary tight end for the Buffalo Bills, he has logged at least 15 PPR points in three straight games. He's a top-five fantasy option over that span.
Over that same span, Hill has more points than even Kelce.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (at LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]
Frankly, LaPorta has reached the point where he's essentially matchup-proof. However, it doesn't hurt that in Week 10, the rookie faces a Chargers defense that has struggled both against the pass and defending tight ends.
Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
Schultz is coming off easily his best game as a Texan, hauling in 10 of 11 targets for 130 yards and a touchdown in last week's wild win over the Buccaneers. That line is going to be hard to repeat, but he is facing a Cincinnati Bengals team allowing the third-most PPR points to tight ends in 2023.
BAD MATCHUPS
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,000]
Njoku has caught four passes, found the end zone and tallied at least 12 PPR points in each of the past two games. But it's going to be difficult to keep that streak going, as the Ravens are second in the league in pass defense and just as hard on tight ends as they are on wide receivers.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
For the second year in a row, Pitts is a maddening fantasy option who is being outscored for the season by his backup because Arthur Smith gonna Arthur Smith. Throw in a bottom-six fantasy matchup for tight ends with Arizona, and it's hard to have much enthusiasm about his Week 10 prospects.
SLEEPER
Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]
The Bengals featured the tight end position quite a bit more last week, which included Smith catching his first touchdown pass of the season. No team in the AFC has surrendered more PPR points per game to tight ends this season than the Texans.
WEEK 10 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)
2. George Kittle, SF (at JAX)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at LAC)
4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. NO)
5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. DEN)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. SF)
7. Taysom Hill, NO (at MIN)
8. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at CIN)
9. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. CAR)
10. Trey McBride, AZ (vs. ATL)
11. Logan Thomas, WAS (at SEA)
12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at AZ)
13. David Njoku, CLE (at BAL)
14. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. IND)
15. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NYG)
16. Cade Otton, TB (vs. TEN)
17. Michael Mayer, LV (vs. NYJ)
18. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. DET)
19. Jonnu Smith, ATL (at AZ)
20. Luke Musgrave, GB (at PIT)
21. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. WAS)
22. Juwan Johnson, NO (at MIN)
23. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at CHI)
24. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. HOU)
25. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (at DAL)
26. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. IND)
27. Connor Heyward, PIT (vs. GB)
28. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at LV)
29. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at TB)
30. Adam Trautman, DEN (at BUF)
Kickers and Defenses
Where team defenses are concerned in fantasy football, matchups are king. And there are quite a few matchups in Week 10 that are absolutely delicious, largely because there's a who's who of "who?" starting under center across the NFL.
The idea of the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants travelling to Dallas to face Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys gives raise to the notion that perhaps the NFL should consider instituting a mercy rule. Because if last week's blowout loss in Vegas is any indication, that game is going to get ugly.
Joshua Dobbs led the Minnesota Vikings to a thrilling comeback win last week, but the Cardinals team he led for most of the season has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to defenses. Aidan O'Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders looked great against the Giants last week, but he's still a rookie leading a team that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points per game to defenses.
All are matchups to target this week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay (vs. TEN)
Over the past three weeks, McLaughlin is quietly seventh among kickers in fantasy points. This week, he and the Buccaneers take on a Tennessee Titans team that has allowed more fantasy points per game to kickers than any team in the NFL.
Seattle Seahawks Defense (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
It might seem weird to recommend a defense that just got embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens. But there's a big difference between facing Lamar Jackson and taking on Taylor Heinicke and a Washington offense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to defenses.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jake Moody, San Francisco (at JAX)
For the most part, Moody has lived up to his billing as the rare kicker drafted on Day 2. With that said, the former Michigan standout ranks just outside the top 12 kickers for the season, and the Jaguars have been a bottom-five fantasy matchup for the position.
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense (vs. SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,400]
The Jaguars rank seventh in fantasy points per game among defenses, largely because they lead the NFL in takeaways. But no team in the league is allowing fewer fantasy points per game to defenses than the 49ers this year.
SLEEPER
Atlanta Falcons Defense (at AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]
There's some risk involved with the Atlanta defense, if only because Kyler Murray might make his 2023 debut this week. But the Falcons are quietly sixth in the league in total defense, and if Clayton Tune starts instead of Murray? Jackpot.
WEEK 10 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CLE)
2. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. DEN)
3. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. NYG)
4. Matt Gay, IND (vs. NE)
5. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. SF)
6. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at AZ)
7. Blake Grupe, NO (at MIN)
8. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. WAS)
9. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. HOU)
10. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (at BAL)
11. Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs. TEN)
12. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at LV)
13. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. NYJ)
14. Jake Moody, SF (at JAX)
15. Riley Patterson, DET (at LAC)
16. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. DET)
17. Joey Slye, WAS (at SEA)
18. Wil Lutz, DEN (at BUF)
19. Nick Folk, TEN (at TB)
20. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. GB)
21. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. NO)
22. Chad Ryland, NE (vs. IND)
23. Anders Carlson, GB (at PIT)
24. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at CHI)
25. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. CAR)
WEEK 10 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Dallas Cowboys (vs. NYG)
2. New Orleans Saints (at MIN)
3. New York Jets (at LV)
4. Baltimore Ravens (vs. CLE)
5. Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. GB)
7. San Francisco 49ers (at JAX)
8. Seattle Seahawks (vs. WAS)
9. Atlanta Falcons (at AZ)
10. Indianapolis Colts (vs. NE)
11. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. HOU)
12. Detroit Lions (at LAC)
13. Cleveland Browns (at BAL)
14. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. NYJ)
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. SF)
16. New England Patriots (vs. IND)
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. TEN)
18. Green Bay Packers (at PIT)
19. Washington Commanders (at SEA)
20. Chicago Bears (vs. CAR)
21. Carolina Panthers (at CHI)
22. Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL)
23. Minnesota Vikings (vs. NO)
24. Tennessee Titans (at TB)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. DET)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players overall for PPR leagues in Week 10—a list that can be of assistance in making flex decisions—it's time for the weekly notes and whatnot.
The first note is the same as always—there are no quarterbacks included here. The list of signal-callers who are viable "superflex" options is as long as it was a few weeks ago, but if you have a decent QB2, you're going to flex them in that format.
The second note is this: The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles are all on bye in Week 10. That means no Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts at quarterback this week.
Now it's time for the whatnot. The trade deadline is either here or near in many fantasy leagues, and managers galore are looking to improve their teams. Here's a helpful tip: make your first offer a reasonable one. It doesn't have to be your best offer. In fact, it shouldn't be. But sending insultingly lowball trade offers is a good way to kill negotiations before they ever really get started.
WEEK 10 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. HOU) {INJURED]
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at JAX)
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. DEN)
4. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
5. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (at LV)
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. DET)
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at LAC)
8. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. DET)
9. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at MIN)
10. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at JAX)
11. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at LV)
12. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (vs. SF)
13. Chris Olave, WR, NO (at MIN)
14. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. TEN)
15. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. NE)
16. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. NYJ)
17. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at DAL)
18. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. NYG)
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. NYJ)
20. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (vs. WAS)
21. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at TB)
22. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at NE)
23. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CLE)
24. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (at AZ)
25. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. WAS)
26. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. SF)
27. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at BAL)
28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. HOU)
29. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. GB)
30. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at SEA)
31. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at BUF)
32. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (at CHI)
33. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (vs. CAR)
34. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at TB)
35. George Kittle, TE, SF (at JAX)
36. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (vs. NO)
37. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at JAX) [INJURED]
38. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. HOU)
39. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (at LAC)
40. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. IND)
41. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. TEN)
42. David Montgomery, RB, DET (at LAC) [INJURED]
43. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (vs. NYJ)
44. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at SEA)
45. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. WAS)
46. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at PIT)
47. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. NO)
48. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. CLE)
49. Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (vs. DEN)
50. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (at CIN)
51. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. TEN)
52. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at BUF)
53. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (at LAC)
54. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (vs. ATL)
55. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. SF)
56. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. SF)
57. George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. GB)
58. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at BUF)
59. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at SEA)
60. Tank Dell, WR, HOU (at CIN)
61. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. NO)
62. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at PIT)
63. Taysom Hill, TE, NO (at MIN)
64. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. DEN)
65. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. CLE)
66. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. GB)
67. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. HOU)
68. Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU (at CIN)
69. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs, CAR) [INJURED]
70. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (vs. WAS)
71. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at MIN)
72. Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at CHI)
73. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. ATL) [INJURED]
74. Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (vs. DET)
75. Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (vs. CAR)
76. Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO (at MIN)
77. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at BAL)
78. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL (vs. CLE)
79. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (vs. NYG)
80. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. DEN)
81. Jayden Reed, WR, GB (at PIT)
82. Trey McBride, TE, AZ (vs. ATL)
83. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at CIN) [INJURED]
84. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE (vs. IND)
85. Noah Brown, WR, HOU (at CIN)
86. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (vs. GB)
87. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. CAR)
88. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (at BAL)
89. Demario Douglas, WR, NE (vs. IND)
90. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (at BAL)
91. Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS (at SEA)
92. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (at AZ)
93. Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at SEA)
94. Brandon Powell, WR, MIN (vs. NO)
95. Zack Moss, RB, IND (vs. NE)
96. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (at DAL)
97. Justice Hill, RB, BAL (vs. CLE)
98. Khadarel Hodge, WR, ATL (at AZ)
99. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at PIT)
100. Jake Bobo, WR, SEA (vs. WAS)
