B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 9

A quarterback, a quarterback, my kingdom for a quarterback.
Week 9 is the weirdest in recent memory at the NFL's most important position. After losing Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles last week, the Minnesota Vikings will roll out rookie Jaren Hall Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons have benched Desmond Ridder in favor of Taylor Heinicke. The Las Vegas Raiders are going with rookie Aidan O' Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo.
After trading Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota, the Arizona Cardinals will start rookie Clayton Tune against Cleveland, who may be going with P.J. Walker again. With Justin Fields still out, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will make his third start against the New Orleans Saints.
All that movement doesn't just affect the quarterback position for those teams. It affects everyone. And that has thrown many fantasy managers for quite the loop.
In an effort to help those managers regain their footing, we have assembled a game-by-game guide where you'll find everything you need (coupled with our weekly Big Board) to earn a victory in Week 9: Injury news, players to start and sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
We'll start in Pittsburgh, where another first-year signal-caller is set to make career start No. 2.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Key Injuries
The Steelers lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to a rib injury last week. He has been limited in practice this week, but he told reporters he is "playing for sure" against the Titans on Thursday night.
However, Ryan Tannehill of the Titans is unlikely to play, as he hasn't practiced due to an ankle injury. Running back Derrick Henry (ankle) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) have also been listed as limited in practice, but they are expected to play on Thursday.
Start of the Week
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Hopkins caught four passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Steelers secondary has struggled all season, 24th in the league against the pass.
Sit of the Week
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: Harris is averaging less than four yards a carry this year and had all of seven carries for 13 yards last week. The Titans are stout against the run, allowing the eighth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs in 2023.
Sleeper
Will Levis, QB, Tennessee Titans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Calling Levis a "sleeper" is pushing it given that he's all anyone has talked about since his stellar NFL debut. If he gets time to throw the ball Thursday night, he should have success against Pittsburgh's leaky secondary.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
I listed Hopkins as a "sell high" last week and was asked on social media if I feel the same way after his three-score outburst against the Falcons. The answer? Absolutely. They call it selling high for a reason, and Levis isn't throwing four touchdown passes every week. Hopkins' trade value may never be higher in 2023 than it is right now.
Stat to Know
79.7. That's the number of rushing yards the Steelers are averaging per game, fifth-fewest in the NFL. Pittsburgh's 3.4 yards per carry ranks 29th in the league, and it has all of three rushing scores in seven games. It's no wonder Pickett has struggled. He's just not a talented enough quarterback to successfully guide a one-dimensional offense.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt, Germany)
Key Injuries
German NFL fans are being treated to quite the matchup in Frankfurt, and it appears the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will both be at just about full strength Sunday. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a sore foot, but he's practicing in a limited fashion and doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the game.
Start of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: The Dolphins aren't a great fantasy matchup for running backs, but it's not hard to imagine (as odd as it sounds) the Chiefs trying to slow this game down a little and controlling tempo with the ground game.
Sit of the Week
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,800]: Sitting any of the big names in this game is a tall ask, but the Chiefs have been stout against opposing wide receivers this year, 27th in PPR points per game allowed to the position.
Sleeper
Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Trusting any Chiefs wide receiver in fantasy is something of a dice roll. But Rice is the best bet of the lot, and the Dolphins have given up the 10th-most PPR points to WRs this season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Raheem Mostert has been outstanding for both the Dolphins and fantasy managers this season, ranking third in PPR points among running backs for the season. But he's also a 31-year-old with an injury history, and rookie De'Von Achane should be back soon. Of the myriad offensive stars in this game, Mostert is the one who makes most sense to unload.
Stat to Know
57.3. That's the number of points the Dolphins' top-ranked scoring offense and the Chiefs' fourth-ranked scoring offense are averaging per game this season. Kansas City scored just nine points a week ago and doesn't have the firepower of the Dolphins, but it has quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, and that's plenty most weeks. This has the makings of the highest-scoring game of Week 9...and a fantasy bonanza.
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
Key Injuries
Well, this game got weird.
With Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins lost for the season due to a torn Achilles, Jaren Hall will start Sunday against Atlanta. Should the rookie falter, Josh Dobbs waits in the wings after being traded by the Falcons this week.
The Falcons will be trotting out a new QB as well. Second-year pro Desmond Ridder has been benched in favor of Taylor Heinicke, who may make his first start without the services of No. 1 wideout after Drake London missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury.
Start of the Week
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: The Vikings aren't a great fantasy matchup for tight ends, but if London sits, Pitts becomes Atlanta's most dangerous passing-game weapon against Minnesota's middle-of-the-pack pass defense.
Sit of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: The Vikings will no doubt try to lean on the run more with Hall under center. But only two teams have allowed fewer PPR points per game to RBs than the Falcons, and Mattison has been mostly dreadful this season.
Sleeper
Mack Hollins, WR, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]: If London can't play, Hollins becomes the most proven wideout in Atlanta, and Heinicke showed an affinity for the slot in Washington. The Vikings have surrendered the fifth-most PPR points per game to wide receivers in 2023.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Right now, fantasy managers of Vikings wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are stuck somewhere between denial and anger. But one man's panic is another's opportunity. Float an offer or two for the Minnesota wideouts. Jefferson, especially, is talented enough to effectively be quarterback-proof once he returns to action.
Stat to Know
12-12-1. That's Heinicke's record as a starter in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. While the Vikings are experiencing a massive drop-off at the game's most important position, the drop-off from Ridder to Heinicke is negligible. In fact, there may not be any at all. London and Pitts should be fine, or at least as "fine" as they were before the switch.
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
Key Injuries
Like so many teams this week, the Arizona Cardinals will be rolling out a new quarterback. After trading Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, rookie Clayton Tune will likely draw the start. However, there's an outside chance Kyler Murray (knee) will make his 2023 debut.
Whether the Browns will have Deshaun Watson (shoulder) under center is also in doubt, although he practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday. Running backs Kareem Hunt (hip) and Jerome Ford (ankle) and tight end David Njoku (knee) are also banged up, although they played through their injuries last week in Seattle.
Start of the Week
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: With Ford hurt, Hunt emerged as Cleveland's most effective running back last week. The Cardinals are 25th in run defense and have allowed the third-most PPR points per game to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: All things considered, Brown has had a good 2023 season. But he faces all kinds of uncertainty at quarterback and the NFL's top-ranked pass defense this week. Look elsewhere if possible.
Sleeper
P.J. Walker, QB, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: If Watson plays then this goes out the window, and he isn't a fantasy play for the faint of heart. But QB-needy teams could do worse. He's coming off his best game as a Brown, and the Cardinals are a plus matchup for the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Fantasy managers with shares of Marquise Brown are probably none too keen on the change at quarterback in the desert. And some likely can't wait for Murray to return and shake off the rust. But fantasy managers playing the long game might be able to obtain a No. 1 receiver on the cheap who could make a real difference a few weeks from now.
Stat to Know
148.6. The number of rushing yards per game the Browns are averaging, good for second in the NFL. It's an impressive figure given the absence of Nick Chubb, but it's also a group effort—Hunt, Ford and Pierre Strong all received at least nine carries last week. That may be all well and good for Cleveland, but it isn't ideal for fantasy managers.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Key Injuries
The visiting Los Angeles Rams have a couple of substantial injury issues, with the most important being the thumb problem suffered by quarterback Matthew Stafford in last week's loss to Dallas. His availability won't be known until later in the week, but while the Rams may have to manage wide receiver Puka Nacua's practice reps due to knee soreness, it doesn't appear the rookie is in any real danger of missing Sunday's game.
The Packers don't have any notable offensive injuries. What they do have is a unit that has fallen to 25th in the league in yards per contest. And while running back Aaron Jones has returned to action, it's clear to anyone with eyes that his ankle still isn't 100 percent.
Start of the Week
Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Given that he wasn't playing football a month ago, Henderson has fared well for the Rams the past two weeks. This week, he faces a Packers defense giving up the sixth-most PPR points per game to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: As mentioned, Jones just hasn't looked himself the past couple of weeks. The Rams have given up the fifth-fewest PPR points per game this season to running backs.
Sleeper
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Reed has quietly become a real part of the Green Bay passing attack, hauling in four passes for 83 yards last week against the Vikings. Another double-digit PPR outing is a genuine possibility against the Rams.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Frankly, given the state of these two offenses (especially if Stafford misses significant time), an argument can be made that just about every big name on both sides is a "sell" if you can get a decent return. Once Stafford left the game last week, Nacua and Cooper Kupp flatlined, and the Green Bay offense is floundering. If you can parlay Nacua, Kupp or Jones' name recognition into a player with a better chance at producing in the season's second half, it's worth exploring.
Stat to Know
7/64/0. The combined stat line of Nacua and Kupp in Week 8. Kupp is nearly impossible to sit regardless of matchup, but with the rookie likely to draw Jaire Alexander in coverage and Green Bay ranking 11th in the NFL against the pass, he is a risky fantasy start this week. All good things must come to an end, I guess.
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
Key Injuries
The New England Patriots suffered a major blow to an offense that is already struggling mightily last week, when wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tore his ACL. Fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker also isn't practicing as he's in the NFL's concussion protocol.
The Washington Commanders have pass-catcher problems of their own. Wideout Curtis Samuel missed practice Wednesday with a toe injury, while a sore heel limited tight end Logan Thomas.
Start of the Week
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: With the Patriots' receiving corps blasted by injuries, Henry could see a sizable bump in targets against a Commanders defense that ranks 29th in the league against the pass.
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: The Commanders rank in the bottom half of the league in PPR points per game allowed to running backs, but this has as much to do with New England's inability to run the ball with any consistency this season as the matchup.
Sleeper
Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Yes, Jones has been bad this season. But the quarterback landscape is a mess in Week 9, and the Commanders lead the NFC in fantasy points allowed to QBs.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Are you kidding? There isn't a single player on either offense outside Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin I'd be looking to "buy," and good luck selling anyone at all for any real value. For the sake of picking someone, it might be worth seeing if you can grab Jahan Dotson essentially for free. The Commanders wideout had his first big game of the season last week, and if Samuel can't go in Week 9, he should see a bump in targets.
Stat to Know
14.8. That's the number of points the Patriots are averaging this season, dead-last in the AFC. Stevenson has disappointed, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry; Jones is barely averaging 205 passing yards per game for 21st in the league; and the Patriots are 25th in the league in third-down conversions at less than 34 percent.
This ain't Tom Brady and Randy Moss, that's for sure.
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Key Injuries
The Chicago Bears are one of the myriad NFL teams with issues under center in Week 9—with Justin Fields still not practicing, it appears rookie Tyson Bagent will make his third career start in New Orleans Sunday.
Meanwhile, for the Saints tight end (sort of) Taysom Hill was limited in practice with a hip injury. So was wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is still battling an illness he played through last week against the Indianapolis Colts.
Start of the Week
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: At WR26 in PPR points per game, Olave has failed to meet fantasy expectations this season. But this week he should shine—the Bears sport the third-worst pass defense in the NFL.
Sit of the Week
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: Foreman scored three touchdowns for the Bears two weeks ago, but with Roschon Johnson back he's mired in a committee backfield taking on a Saints team allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points per game to running backs.
Sleeper
Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Remember what I said about the Bears pass defense being poo? Shaheed is admittedly a feast-or-famine fantasy option, but if he hits on a long touchdown it can put your team over the top for the week.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Frankly, I'm torn on whether Olave should be a "buy" or a "sell." There's top-10 fantasy upside present with the second-year pro, but he ranks outside the top-25 at his position in PPR points over halfway through the fantasy regular season. That tends to point toward the latter course of action—if he has a big game against the Bears, see if you can parlay it into a nice return in a trade.
Stat to Know
125—the number of touches Saints running back Alvin Kamara has amassed in five games since returning from suspension. For the math-averse, that's 25 per game. Kamara doesn't have a 100-yard rushing game yet, but he's topped the century mark in total yards three times and hasn't had less than 84 total yards in a game this season. Since Week 4, only Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers and Travis Etienne of the Jaguars (who are both on bye in Week 9) have more PPR points among running backs.
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
Key Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks face one of their stiffer tests of the season when they line up against the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. Fortunately, they will be at full strength on offense, with no fantasy-relevant injuries of note.
Unfortunately for the Seahawks, the same holds true for the Ravens. Baltimore doesn't have any significant offensive injuries currently.
Start of the Week
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]: The Seahawks are just a middling fantasy matchup for running backs, but Edwards has been on a hot streak. He has at least 90 total yards and a touchdown in each of the past two games.
Sit of the Week
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: Lockett is coming off one of his best games of the season last week against the Browns, but backing up that fat stat line won't be easy in a bottom-10 fantasy matchup for wideouts with the Ravens.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: Fantasy managers have been waiting all season for Beckham to finally have a big game with his new team. This is the week it happens against Seattle's 22nd-ranked pass defense. Take it to the bank. Maybe.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Edwards has been on a tear—over the past two weeks, he's fourth in PPR points among running backs. For the season, though, he's just RB19, and prior to that explosion he was RB36. A reasonable expectation of his rest-of-season value is probably in low-end RB2 territory, but if he continues his hot streak and you can get someone to pay more then this would be a good "sell high" situation.
Stat to Know
13.64. The number of fantasy points Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is averaging this season. That ranks 23rd among QBs and is four-plus fantasy points a game under the pace that saw him finish as QB6 last season. With Smith traveling to face a Ravens team that ranks dead-last in fantasy points per game allowed to signal-callers, he needs to be benched even in this weirdest of weeks at the position.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
Key Injuries
The Texans have a couple of potentially significant offensive injuries. Running back Dameon Pierce missed Wednesday's practice session with an ankle injury, while veteran wideout Robert Woods is trending toward missing another game with a bad foot.
However, the visiting Buccaneers are in good shape heading into Week 9. As of Wednesday evening, the team doesn't have any dinged-up prominent offensive players.
Start of the Week
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: Stroud posted modest (and then some) numbers against the Carolina Panthers a week ago, but the Buccaneers have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.
Sit of the Week
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Even if Pierce plays through his ankle injury, both he and Devin Singletary should ride the pine this week. The duo are splitting touches almost right down the middle, and the Buccaneers aren't an easy team to run on.
Sleeper
Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]: This is a deep sleeper (or dart throw), but Otton has had a moment or two this season, and the Texans are allowing the third-most PPR points per game to tight ends.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Over the first three weeks of the season, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was fifth among wide receivers in PPR points. Since Week 4, he ranks outside the top 40. That hot start is looking like a mirage, and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking more and more like Baker Mayfield. If Evans throws up a big number this week or next, see if you can unload him ahead of your league's trade deadline.
Stat to Know
5. That's the number of touchdown passes the Texans have allowed, which is the fewest in the NFL and explains why the league's 23rd-ranked pass defense is also 29th in PPR points per game allowed to wide receivers this season. Evans and Chris Godwin may rack up catches and yardage this week, but those six tasty fantasy points for finding the end zone won't be easy to come by.
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
Key Injuries
The Carolina Panthers are all kinds of beat up defensively, but wide receiver D.J. Chark is the only player worth mentioning on offense—he sat out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.
There's even less news with the visiting Indianapolis Colts. They roll into Bank of America Stadium more or less intact offensively.
Start of the Week
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500]: There hasn't been a more surprising fantasy receiver in 2023 than Thielen, and this year's No. 8 wideout in scoring should feast again on a Colts secondary that has been ravaged by injuries.
Sit of the Week
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Downs has quietly been on quite the rip over the past month, But the Panthers have also quietly been a bad fantasy matchup for wideouts—25th in PPR points per game surrendered to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]: Hurst isn't just a sleeper, he's been a fantasy disappointment since catching a touchdown pass in the season opener. Maybe a top-five fantasy matchup with the Colts will wake him up.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
As fantastic as Thielen has been for fantasy managers this season, he's still a 33-year-old receiver playing for a bad team with a rookie quarterback who has struggled more weeks than not. I just can't shake the feeling that his fantasy stardom comes with an expiration date.
Stat to Know
1. That's how many carries Colts running back Jonathan Taylor inexplicably received in the entire second half of last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Blame it on game flow. Blame it on the surprising effectiveness of Zack Moss in 2023. Blame it on head coach Shane Steichen. Whatever the reason, seeing Taylor receive one carry after averaging over eight yards per carry in the first half is the sort of development that has fantasy managers pulling their hair out.
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
Key Injuries
After throwing for a franchise-record negative-nine yards last week against the Jets, the Giants' passing game is getting a boost—starting quarterback Daniel Jones was a full participant in practice Wednesday and isn't on the injury report after missing time with a neck issue.
It's not all good news, though. Running back Saquon Barkley was limited in practice with an ankle injury, while veteran tight end Darren Waller did not practice with a hamstring problem that could sideline him for "weeks."
Meanwhile, Las Vegas rookie Aidan O' Connell will start in Week 9 after Jimmy Garoppolo was benched by interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
Start of the Week
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: With a rookie quarterback under center, the Raiders should lean heavily on Jacobs against a Giants team giving up 127.4 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: The Giants are neither great nor terrible against the pass, but after watching both Myers and Davante Adams vanish last week, the Raiders wideouts are risky fantasy plays.
Sleeper
New York Giants Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]: The Raiders are last in the AFC in total offense and 30th in the NFL in scoring offense. Vegas has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to defenses this season and is now starting a rookie quarterback. Other than that, everything's great.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
These are, arguably, the two worst offenses in the NFL. Neither is going to magically improve. The Raiders have managed the impossible: Draining the fantasy value of Davante Adams. Simply put, it's wise to get as far away from these offenses as possible. With the possible exception of Barkley, unload anyone you can get halfway decent value for.
Stat to Know
27.7. That's the number of points the Giants and Raiders are averaging—combined. Four teams (the Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills) are scoring more points than that on their own. That Jacobs has somehow remained a top-10 running back is just bizarre.
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Key Injuries
The biggest storyline surrounding this major NFC East showdown has to be the injured knee of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He isn't on the injury report, but he's clearly not totally himself as a scrambler. Facing one of the best pass rushes in the league, that could be an issue.
The Cowboys don't have any offensive players of note on the injury report either, save one. Wide receiver Michael Gallup sat out Wednesday's practice with an illness, but the odds of that impacting his Week 9 status are low.
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Prescott is coming off his best statistical effort of 2023, surpassing 300 passing yards and tossing four touchdowns. The Eagles have surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Dallas Cowboys Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: The Cowboys are fantasy football's highest-scoring defense, thanks mostly to sacks and defensive scores. But the Eagles are their stiffest test of the season, and a team that doesn't allow many fantasy points to defenses.
Sleeper
Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Cooks hasn't been as productive as many fantasy pundits expected in 2023, but he's scored a touchdown in each of the past two games and faces an Eagles secondary that has been surprisingly soft this year.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
While A.J. Brown has been going ballistic this season, DeVonta Smith had been a fantasy disappointment prior to last week's 7/99/1 line against the Washington Commanders. If the Cowboys can hold Smith in check, that may ratchet up the frustration level in fantasy managers, especially those whose teams are teetering on the brink of irrelevance. Get him before a stretch run, because I expect Smith to have more games like last week than disappearing acts as opponents target Brown.
Stat to Know
4.9. That's the number of yards per carry D'Andre Swift has averaged, a career high for a season in which he has 100 carries, By the time the dust settles Sunday afternoon, it's highly possible he will already have set a new career high in rushing yards. Eight weeks into the 2023 season, he ranks fifth in PPR points among running backs—and he had one carry in Week 1.
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Key Injuries
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to head to Cincinnati, they do so with a big question mark hanging over the team. Quarterback Josh Allen missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, though all indications are he'll be out there Sunday in the Queen City.
The Bengals have an injury issue of their own. Running back Joe Mixon was limited in practice Wednesday with a chest injury. But like Allen, the expectation is he'll play in Week 9.
Start of the Week
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: With Dawson Knox sidelined, Kincaid had a big game last week, catching five passes for 65 yards and a score. No team has allowed more PPR points per game to tight ends this year than the Bengals.
Sit of the Week
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Due in part to injury, Higgins has been a major fantasy disappointment this year. That's not likely to change Sunday night in a difficult fantasy matchup with the Bills.
Sleeper
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: The Bills secondary is no joke, but this game has real shootout potential. And Boyd is coming off one of his best games of the season last week against the San Francisco 49ers.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The "buy low" window for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow likely closed last week when he sliced up the San Francisco 49ers secondary, but it's still open for Higgins, who is 58th in fantasy points among wide receivers after eight weeks. He is too talented to stay that low on the leaderboard, and it won't take much for him to be a value addition given what he can likely be had for right now. In at least one league, I got him off the waiver wire last week.
Stat to Know
134.5. Burrow's passer rating last week where he completed a ridiculous 87.5 percent of his passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also made a number of plays with his legs, demonstrating that his injured calf is completely healed.
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
Key Injuries
The visiting Chargers are somewhat dinged up. Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to play through a finger injury on his left hand, and tight end Gerald Everett missed Sunday night's victory over Chicago with a hip issue. But Everett is back at practice, and Herbert's finger didn't prevent him from throwing three touchdown passes.
As the Jets try to stun pundits far and wide and make it to 5-3, they will do so at essentially full strength, at least offensively. Outside Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are relatively healthy.
Start of the Week
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Wilson caught seven passes last week for his first 100-yard game of 2023. He has a real chance at two in a row this week against a Chargers defense allowing more passing yards per game than any team in the NFL.
Sit of the Week
Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Palmer's an underrated talent who would start in two-WR sets for a few NFL teams. But he's also working his way back from a knee injury and faces a Jets defense giving up the fewest PPR points per game in the NFL to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Donald Parham, TE, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: With Everett out last week, Palmer tallied a 4/43/1 line on five targets against the Bears. Even if Everett returns, Parham is a sneaky bet to find the end zone in a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends—the Jets have given up the ninth-most PPR points per game to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Taking a run at Garrett Wilson would have been much easier before last week's 100-yard game, and it could be harder still if he blows up against the Bolts. However, the notion of trusting a receiver catching passes from Zach Wilson still makes some fantasy managers nervous, which could create the opportunity to land a player who has high-end WR2 upside at something of a discount.
Stat to Know
5.7. Breece Hall's average per carry this season, even after managing just 17 yards on 12 carries in last week's slogfest against the Giants. He salvaged a solid stat line in that game with a long touchdown catch, and he is third among fantasy running backs in points per game over the past month. He doesn't often get mentioned alongside Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers and Austin Ekeler of the Chargers, but if Hall can stay healthy, he'll be in the conversation to be the first running back drafted in 2024.
