B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 9

Key Injuries

The visiting Chargers are somewhat dinged up. Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to play through a finger injury on his left hand, and tight end Gerald Everett missed Sunday night's victory over Chicago with a hip issue. But Everett is back at practice, and Herbert's finger didn't prevent him from throwing three touchdown passes.

As the Jets try to stun pundits far and wide and make it to 5-3, they will do so at essentially full strength, at least offensively. Outside Aaron Rodgers, the Jets are relatively healthy.

Start of the Week

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]: Wilson caught seven passes last week for his first 100-yard game of 2023. He has a real chance at two in a row this week against a Chargers defense allowing more passing yards per game than any team in the NFL.

Sit of the Week

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Palmer's an underrated talent who would start in two-WR sets for a few NFL teams. But he's also working his way back from a knee injury and faces a Jets defense giving up the fewest PPR points per game in the NFL to wide receivers.

Sleeper

Donald Parham, TE, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: With Everett out last week, Palmer tallied a 4/43/1 line on five targets against the Bears. Even if Everett returns, Parham is a sneaky bet to find the end zone in a favorable fantasy matchup for tight ends—the Jets have given up the ninth-most PPR points per game to the position.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

Taking a run at Garrett Wilson would have been much easier before last week's 100-yard game, and it could be harder still if he blows up against the Bolts. However, the notion of trusting a receiver catching passes from Zach Wilson still makes some fantasy managers nervous, which could create the opportunity to land a player who has high-end WR2 upside at something of a discount.

Stat to Know

5.7. Breece Hall's average per carry this season, even after managing just 17 yards on 12 carries in last week's slogfest against the Giants. He salvaged a solid stat line in that game with a long touchdown catch, and he is third among fantasy running backs in points per game over the past month. He doesn't often get mentioned alongside Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers and Austin Ekeler of the Chargers, but if Hall can stay healthy, he'll be in the conversation to be the first running back drafted in 2024.

