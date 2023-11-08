NBA Rumors: Kevin Knox Agrees to 1-Year Pistons Contract After Blazers Stint

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons and forward Kevin Knox reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Knox would return to Detroit, where he spent 42 games last season before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers waived Knox in October when the finalized their roster for the 2023-24 season.

No terms of the deal were made available. It's likely Knox's deal is for the veteran's minimum and possible it carries only partial guarantees.

A 2018 lottery pick, Knox played his first three-plus seasons with the New York Knicks before bouncing around to the Atlanta Hawks, Pistons and Blazers since midway through the 2021-22 season.

The Kentucky product has largely been a disappointment, posting career averages of 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. His promising rookie campaign was the only time Knox averaged double figures or played more than 20 minutes a night.

The Pistons are off to a 2-6 start and are once again looking like one of the worst teams in basketball. They've given up 120 or more points in four of their last five games, all losses, and are clearly in need of some defensive presence on the perimeter.

Knox is a plug-and-play 3 who knows the system and can help Detroit deal with the rash of injuries on the wing. Alec Burks, Joe Harris, Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanovic are all out of the lineup.