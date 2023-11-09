Panthers vs. Bears Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

The biggest tip we can offer this week is to watch injury situations carefully before settling on a lineup.



Bears quarterback Justin Fields ($11.4K) would be worth a start, if he plays, because of his dual-threat ability. However, Fields has missed three games with a thumb injury and appears unlikely to return on a short week.



Young ($9.8K) is the safer play against a Bears defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Tyson Bagent ($9.2K) will start for Chicago if Fields doesn't, but Thursday's quarterbacks can be avoided in virtually any week-long DFS game.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert, however, could crack week-long lineups if he plays. Herbert has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but Chicago has designated him for return, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



In his last full game, the 25-year-old logged four receptions, 122 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The last time he was on the field, he carried 10 times for 76 yards before exiting with the ankle injury. Herbert is a value option at $4,200 against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.

