Panthers vs. Bears Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

Panthers vs. Bears Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNFNovember 9, 2023
Week 10 kicks off on Thursday with a matchup between the 1-7 Carolina Panthers and the 2-7 Chicago Bears.
For fans invested in the NFL playoff race, this might not be the most exciting way to start the week. It should be a fun game, though, as Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young gets his second taste of prime-time football as a pro.
Fans looking to make Thursday night a little more interesting may target Young and other players for a little daily fantasy sports (DFS) action.
Let's dive into the matchups and some DFS tips for Panthers-Bears.
Get the latest DFS values at DraftKings.
General DFS Tips for TNF
The biggest tip we can offer this week is to watch injury situations carefully before settling on a lineup.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields ($11.4K) would be worth a start, if he plays, because of his dual-threat ability. However, Fields has missed three games with a thumb injury and appears unlikely to return on a short week.
Young ($9.8K) is the safer play against a Bears defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Tyson Bagent ($9.2K) will start for Chicago if Fields doesn't, but Thursday's quarterbacks can be avoided in virtually any week-long DFS game.
Bears running back Khalil Herbert, however, could crack week-long lineups if he plays. Herbert has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but Chicago has designated him for return, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
In his last full game, the 25-year-old logged four receptions, 122 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. The last time he was on the field, he carried 10 times for 76 yards before exiting with the ankle injury. Herbert is a value option at $4,200 against a Panthers defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing RBs.
Given the matchup, Chicago's D'Onta Foreman ($8.6K) is probably the top running back to target, but managers should exercise caution. If Herbert does see the field, he could cut into Foreman's workload rather significantly.
Trust Adam Thielen
There aren't many players in this matchup who can truly be trusted in week-long DFS games, but Panthers wideout Adam Thielen is one of them.
The 33-year-old has consistently been Young's top target in 2023, and he's been among the league's most consistent fantasy producers. Thielen had an unremarkable two-catch Carolina debut in Week 1, but he's hauled in at least five receptions in every other contest
For the season, Thielen has averaged just under eight receptions and 77 yards per game. He also has four receiving touchdowns and has had three games with 11 receptions and over 100 yards.
Thielen had a down game in Week 9 and still caught five passes for 29 yards.
Unsurprisingly, Thielen is the priciest WR option on Thursday at $11,800. That's not an unreasonable rate, considering Chicago's middling pass defense (15th-most fantasy points allowed to WRs).
Thielen should also headline Thursday-only lineups, along with players like Foreman, D.J. Moore ($10.6K) and Cole Kmet ($6.6K).
Consider Jonathan Mingo as a Sleeper Play
Managers looking for a budget sleeper play in Thursday-only games should consider Panthers rookie wideout Jonathan Mingo.
Mingo has not been a consistent producer, and he's coming off a one-catch, five-yard outing. However, the first-year pass-catcher is on the field more often than not, which gives him regular opportunities.
According to Pro Football Reference, Mingo has played 84 percent of the offensive snaps this season.
With Chicago presumably game planning to slow Thielen, Young could look to his fellow rookie to move the football—and Mingo has occasionally made an impact. He had four catches on five targets for 62 yards two weeks ago. Mingo has caught at least three passes in four of his seven appearances this season.
It feels like a breakout game is coming.
"Great competitor and he works hard in practice," Young said of Mingo, per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. "And I think, really, it's just we're starting to see him get more comfortable."
Mingo is very much a risk-reward option, but he's affordably valued at just $2,800. He's worth flex consideration for managers looking to load up on top options at every other position.
*Fantasy scoring information from FantasyPros.
