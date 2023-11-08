Report: Kyler Murray Hasn't Been Ruled out as Cardinals' QB1 for '2024 and Beyond'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals may not turn to a rookie quarterback in 2024 after all.

ESPN's Dan Graziano suggested the NFC West team may keep Kyler Murray in place for longer than just next season so head coach Jonathan Gannon and the rest of the staff can evaluate him and make a long-term decision.

"To the Murray point, I definitely do not believe the Cardinals have ruled out the possibility he's their quarterback in 2024 and beyond," Graziano wrote. "The coaching staff and front office haven't seen him play since they took over the team, and they want to see him in their system ideally for the rest of the season before deciding what to do."

