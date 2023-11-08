Mitchell Robinson Compares Wembanyama to Bol Bol, Porziņģis Ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is calling upon his NBA experience to prepare for his matchup against San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

"I'm going to play him just like he's one of those like Kristaps Porziņģis, kind of [players]," he said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "Who else plays like that? [Suns backup forward] Bol Bol? Just got a mix them two together. I kind of got a feel for how it should go.

"He's going to be on the perimeter a lot. So I've just got to move my feet. So just gotta get ready for that."

Even if you combine aspects of multiple players' skill sets, the trouble with attempting to draw any parallels for Wembanyama is that he effectively defies any type of comparison.

At 7'4" and 210 pounds, he's both taller and lighter than Porziņģis (7'2" and 240 pounds) while possessing more agility than the Latvian big man. Meanwhile, he's simply a much better player than Bol Bol to offset the similarities they share in terms of their physical frames.

Knicks guard Josh Hart acknowledged there's little he or anyone else on the Knicks roster can to to counteract Wembanyama's reach advantage.

"I'll tell you what: It don't matter what I do," Hart said. "He's gonna shoot over me. It don't matter. … He's one of those guys where, it don't matter if you're there. You're not there."

At 19, Wembanyama is far from the finished article. His early returns have more than justified the hype, though. He's averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.