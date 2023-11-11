MLB Free Agents Primed for Career Revival With New Teams in 2024

1 of 10

There's a fine line between hitting free agency after struggling for most/all of a season and hitting free agency after missing most/all of a season because of injury. They can both be viewed as buy-low candidates, but the players we're more focused on are the ones looking to bounce back from a disappointing run as opposed to a lengthy stint on the shelf.

Still, these injured guys merit a mention here, because they are looking to resuscitate their careers.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

Hoskins hit 30 home runs in 2022, followed by six more during Philadelphia's run to the World Series. But a torn ACL suffered days before the start of the season knocked him out of commission for all of 2023. The good news is the recovery timeline for an ACL is shorter than for a Tommy John, and he should be a full participant by spring training 2024. Still, he's a classic candidate for a "one year plus a player option" contract as he tries to show he's back. (It's a little surprising the Phillies didn't extend him the $20.325 million qualifying offer.)

Tyler Mahle, RHP, Minnesota Twins

Leading up to the 2022 trade deadline, Mahle was basically neck-and-neck with his former teammate Luis Castillo in the various rankings of the best players on the trade block. But he made just four starts after the trade deadline and only five more this season before an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. We'll likely need to wait until after the All-Star break to see if he can begin to revive his pitching career.

Frankie Montas, RHP, New York Yankees