Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Kelsey Wickstrum Boxing Fight Scheduled for January 19

Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cris Cyborg's third professional boxing match is set.

The MMA legend will take on Kelsey Wickstrum on Jan. 19 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Cyborg is 2-0 in her professional boxing career, posting wins over Simone da Silva and Gabrielle Holloway last year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.