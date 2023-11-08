Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Kelsey Wickstrum Boxing Fight Scheduled for January 19

Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Kelsey Wickstrum Boxing Fight Scheduled for January 19November 8, 2023
Matt Davies/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Cris Cyborg's third professional boxing match is set.
The MMA legend will take on Kelsey Wickstrum on Jan. 19 at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Cyborg is 2-0 in her professional boxing career, posting wins over Simone da Silva and Gabrielle Holloway last year.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.