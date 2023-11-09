Decisions the Warriors Should Already Regret from This Past Offseason

3 of 3

The Warriors held the No. 19 pick in this year's draft and with it came the opportunity to expand this rotation.

Granted, the odds of landing a plug-and-play contributor at that spot aren't great, but it could've happened. Think this group couldn't have used someone with the scoring punch of Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (the No. 25 pick)? Or how about the three-and-D abilities of Denver Nuggets swingman Julian Strawther (No. 29)?

Or Golden State could've ditched the draft-night guessing game entirely and swapped out the pick. There had to have been some long-term rebuilders (or cost-conscious contenders) willing to part with a veteran of some value in order to add that pick.