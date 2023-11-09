Decisions the Lakers Should Already Regret from This Past Offseason

2 of 3

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers largely confined their summer spending to in-house investments. The lone exception to that rule was the three-year, $33 million pact it provided to Vincent.

L.A. clearly hoped his strong play during the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals was a sign of better things to come, and if it had guessed right on that, he might have been a great fit with James. Because Vincent is a tenacious defender who doesn't dominate the ball on offense, one could've argued he was a more complementary fit than Russell.

However, Vincent has one wound up squeezing the offensive end by misfiring on 13 of his first 14 long-range looks. While he's obviously a better shooter than this, he might not be a great one—or even a good one. Yes, he looked the part in the postseason (37.8 percent), but the 195 regular-season games he'd played prior to that told a different tale (33.9 percent).