Tom Brady Posts Photo with Victor Wembanyama on IG: 'Incredible Young Man'

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Tom Brady has caught Wemby fever.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion met San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and posted a picture of them together on Instagram, calling the 19-year-old an "incredible young man."

Brady also took a friendly jab at Julian Edelman in the post, asking if "this is how you felt all those years???" because of his smaller stature. Edelman used a Michael Scott GIF in the comments to answer his former quarterback.

Wembanyama also met with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during his off day in New York. He's got a memorabilia and trading card deal with the sports collectible outlet that pays him an estimated $5 million per year.

One thing that stands out about every picture Wembanyama is in is how much he towers over everyone. Brady is a big guy at 6'4" and 225 pounds, but the top of his spiky hair barely comes up to Wembanyama's neck.

Wembanyama is making a strong impression on everyone. His 38 points in a 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 were tied for the third-most by a player in Spurs history.