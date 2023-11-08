Tom Brady Posts Photo with Victor Wembanyama on IG: 'Incredible Young Man'November 8, 2023
Tom Brady has caught Wemby fever.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion met San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and posted a picture of them together on Instagram, calling the 19-year-old an "incredible young man."
Brady also took a friendly jab at Julian Edelman in the post, asking if "this is how you felt all those years???" because of his smaller stature. Edelman used a Michael Scott GIF in the comments to answer his former quarterback.
Wembanyama also met with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during his off day in New York. He's got a memorabilia and trading card deal with the sports collectible outlet that pays him an estimated $5 million per year.
One thing that stands out about every picture Wembanyama is in is how much he towers over everyone. Brady is a big guy at 6'4" and 225 pounds, but the top of his spiky hair barely comes up to Wembanyama's neck.
Wembanyama is making a strong impression on everyone. His 38 points in a 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 were tied for the third-most by a player in Spurs history.
The next step in Wembanyama's young career will be showing off his skills in front of a New York crowd. The Spurs will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.