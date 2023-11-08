X

NBA

    Tom Brady Posts Photo with Victor Wembanyama on IG: 'Incredible Young Man'

    Adam WellsNovember 8, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs greets fans before their game against the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center on November 5, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    Tom Brady has caught Wemby fever.

    The seven-time Super Bowl champion met San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and posted a picture of them together on Instagram, calling the 19-year-old an "incredible young man."

    NFL @NFL

    Tom &amp; Wemby 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a>) <a href="https://t.co/FzNTde42wj">pic.twitter.com/FzNTde42wj</a>

    Brady also took a friendly jab at Julian Edelman in the post, asking if "this is how you felt all those years???" because of his smaller stature. Edelman used a Michael Scott GIF in the comments to answer his former quarterback.

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    Julian <a href="https://twitter.com/Edelman11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Edelman11</a> with a perfect gif response to Tom Brady taking a shot in this Victor Wembanyama picture 😄 <a href="https://t.co/miAXEOv1ln">pic.twitter.com/miAXEOv1ln</a>

    Wembanyama also met with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during his off day in New York. He's got a memorabilia and trading card deal with the sports collectible outlet that pays him an estimated $5 million per year.

    One thing that stands out about every picture Wembanyama is in is how much he towers over everyone. Brady is a big guy at 6'4" and 225 pounds, but the top of his spiky hair barely comes up to Wembanyama's neck.

    Wembanyama is making a strong impression on everyone. His 38 points in a 132-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 were tied for the third-most by a player in Spurs history.

    The next step in Wembanyama's young career will be showing off his skills in front of a New York crowd. The Spurs will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

