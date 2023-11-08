Decisions the Jets Should Regret 1 Week After Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

Garrett Wilson is the only wide receiver that Zach Wilson can trust.

Allen Lazard has not played well enough as a No. 2 target and the rest of the wide receiver corps lack any notable stats.

The Jets might have been able to pull off a solid season with this group of wide outs if Rodgers worked magic in the pocket, but that will not happen for at least a few more weeks, if at all in the 2023 season.

The Jets missed an opportunity to land a veteran wide receiver at the trade deadline to boost the pass-catching collective around their quarterback.

Instead, Wilson will go into the next few weeks hoping that someone steps up alongside Wilson, tight end Tyler Conklin and Breece Hall in the passing game.