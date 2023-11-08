Decisions the Packers Should Regret 1 Week After Trade Deadline

Decisions the Packers Should Regret 1 Week After Trade DeadlineNovember 8, 2023
The Green Bay Packers confirmed they were in a rebuilding year when they acted as a seller at the NFL trade deadline.
Green Bay shipped Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a pair of 2024 draft picks.
Some could argue that Green Bay should have done more selling at the deadline to receive more draft capitol in an attempt to rebound in 2024.
The Packers come into Week 10 with a shot to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Poor offensive play led to that position and it makes you wonder if the Packers made the right personnel decisions in the season after Aaron Rodgers' departure.
Not Offloading More Players at the Trade Deadline
The Packers did not embrace the full tank at the trade deadline.
Maybe the franchise should have done that given the direction of the 2024 season.
The Packers collected two draft picks for Douglas and could have added one or two more selections by offloading some impending free agents to Super Bowl contenders.
Of course, there had to be interest in the likes of Darnell Savage (before he was injured) for any deal to happen, but there are plenty of teams in search of secondary help at the moment.
For now, the Packers have five selections in the first three rounds thanks to the Rodgers trade with the Jets and the Douglas deal with the Bills.
They may benefit from one or two more high draft picks because of how much work the franchise needs in the offseason to contend in the NFC North again.
Not Enough Help for Jordan Love
The Packers have one of the worst statistical groups of pass-catchers in the NFL.
No player on the roster has more than 30 receptions or 350 receiving yards at the halfway point of the season.
Christian Watson has not made an impact in most games and Romeo Doubs struggled to get involved on a few occasions as well.
Jayden Reed, Dontayvious Wicks and Luke Musgrave displayed some promise throughout the season, but none of them have broken out enough to be trusted with top pass-catching jobs in the future.
Green Bay was relying on Watson and Doubs to shine in Jordan Love's first season, and it just has not happened.
Although the Packers sold at the deadline, a case could have been made to land a veteran wide receiver just so that Love could function properly at quarterback.
Instead, the Packers appear to be in for nine more games of brutal offensive play before they can turn the page on 2023.
More Clarity on Offensive Line Contracts
The Packers may be in for another transformative offseason on the offensive line.
Yosh Nijman and Jon Runyan are scheduled to hit free agency and they could follow in the footsteps of Corey Linsley and other interior players who have left Green Bay in recent years.
Green Bay has plenty of offensive issues to figure out in the offseason, so working on a deal with one of those interior players might help with the planning for 2024.
The Packers could not want either player back in an attempt to rebuild the offensive line through the draft.
That is why the five draft picks on Days 1 and 2 seem very important at this stage of the season. They could be used to rebuild all parts of the offense.
The final nine games could serve as an audition for the two impending free agents for why they should stay or even intrigue other teams. The same could be said about the Packers players under contract for 2024 and beyond who may have reduced roles with the arrival of new players.