LeBron James Doubles Down on Being Just As Dominant Without Heat: 'I'm Chosen'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently looked back on his four-year stint with the Miami Heat, and he said he believes he'd be the same dominant player even if he never took his talents to South Beach.

On Tuesday, James doubled down on that sentiment with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Prior to Monday's game between the Lakers and the Heat, James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that his legendary career wouldn't be much different without his time in Miami.

"I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would've came here or not. Let's not get it twisted: The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise, this franchise is top tier, it's one of the best franchises in the world," he said. "But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. [But] as far as what I was able to learn here was second to none, that's for sure."

James won two NBA titles, two MVPs and made four straight trips to the NBA Finals during his run with the Heat. He helped usher in the Super Team era by teaming with Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.