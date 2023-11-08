LeBron James Responds to NBA's Last 2 Minute Report from Lakers' Loss vs. Heat

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

LeBron James still isn't happy about the officiating during the Los Angeles Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

After the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report revealing there were no incorrect calls during the final two minutes of the game, James took to social media to point out important things can happen at other moments of a contest as well.

"The game isn't won or lost in the last 2 mins!" he said. "If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes."

James attempted just four free throws in the loss, which did not sit well with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham.

"I see Bron shooting four free throws, and the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day, for that not to be called, man," Ham said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "... He's not flopping. I'm watching him go to the hole strong."

Despite the lack of free throws, James finished with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Los Angeles relied on him even more than usual, as Anthony Davis was in and out of the lineup with a hip injury, D'Angelo Russell was ejected and just four players tallied at least 30 minutes of action.

That additional usage by James figured to lead to more free-throw attempts, but that was not the case.

McMenamin reported the Lakers reached out to the NBA office to complain about what they saw as missed calls in regards to how the King was officiated.

"The Lakers shared various clips showing what they believe to be clear illegal contact by Heat defenders against James that went unnoticed by the referees," McMenamin wrote.

James highlighted one missed call near the end of the third quarter during which officials did not call a foul on contact that Miami big man Thomas Bryant made on a dunk attempt.

"What they're telling me is not consistent with what's actually happening on the floor," James said. "When I went for the dunk attempt against Thomas Bryant, he clearly elbowed—like, arm straight across my face. And I asked him for the explanation—well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air. Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn't see it."