NFL Rumors: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Will Test Injury Before Texans Game; Status TBD

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's status for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans will be determined shortly before kickoff.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Chase will test his back injury on Sunday morning and a determination on his availability will be made at that point.

Chase suffered a back injury during Cincinnati's Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills, which left his status for the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans up in the air.

The Bengals have Chase listed as questionable on their official injury report. He was a limited practice participant on Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday's session.

"I'm just going to support my teammates, man," Chase told reporters when discussing the injury after the win over Buffalo. "Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team."

When healthy, the two-time Pro Bowler is one of the best wide receivers in the league who has 64 catches for 697 yards and four touchdowns through eight games this season. He is on track to surpass 1,000 yards for the third straight year to start his career.

Cincinnati's offense will take a step back if Chase is sidelined, especially since Tee Higgins has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tyler Boyd would vault up to the No. 1 target for Joe Burrow if Chase has to sit out.

It also wouldn't be surprising if the offense relies more on running back Joe Mixon to control the clock and time of possession if Chase can't play.