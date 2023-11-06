X

NFL

    Ja'Marr Chase's Status for Bengals vs. Texans Uncertain Because of Back Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

    Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase's status for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after the wideout suffered a back injury during a 24-18 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

    Jay Morrison @ByJayMorrison

    Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a back issue after landing on it last night. Didn't want to offer much beyond that. Status for Sunday uncertain at this point.

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    More of the same message from Chase: "All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That's the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy."

    Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr

    Chase was asked how he feels to open the convo.<br><br>"I'm alive, that's the best thing right now."<br><br>Said he fell on his back. "As for right now, that's all I know, for real."<br><br>Chase went on to say he's "pretty sore just moving around" and the injury "got worse as the game went on."

    The third-year receiver was shaken up after landing on his back while attempting to haul in a deep ball. He was, however, able to return to the game.

    He had four catches for 41 yards in the win, pushing his season totals to 64 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns.

    Chase missed four games last season due to a hip injury suffered in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. He aggravated the problem the following week against the Atlanta Falcons, derailing what was a stellar start to his second NFL season.

    Chase had 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns at the time of the injury, putting him on pace for a second straight 1,000-yard season. He finished with 87 catches for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns despite being limited to 12 games.

    Cincinnati relied on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to pick up the slack with the LSU product out of the lineup. Higgins returned to his perch as Joe Burrow's favorite target and pulled together two 100-yard games in Chase's absence.

    If Chase is sidelined, it's likely they will look to target Higgins more often once again.

    Cincinnati is looking to return to the postseason for the third straight year, and having Chase healthy against the AFC gauntlet will be paramount to those chances.