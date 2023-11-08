NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

When it comes to survivor picks, it's best to start with the games to avoid. Prime-time matchups, short weeks and divisional games are all typically tricky to predict. So are volatile teams, so we'd suggest avoiding Thursday night's game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers.



Carolina has been one of the most consistent underperformers this season. However, Chicago hasn't been much better and has some quarterback uncertainty. Rookie Tyson Bagent might start on Thursday, or we could see the return of Justin Fields (thumb).



Bears coach Matt Eberflus has stated that Fields will start if he's healthy enough to go. While Fields played very well in his last two full games before the injury, his career has been highlighted by up-and-down performances.



The Bears are slight 3.5-point favorites over the one-win Panthers for a reason.



The Baltimore Ravens are bigger favorites (+6) over the rival Cleveland Browns, and they steamrolled Cleveland 28-3 in the first meeting. However, divisional games are unpredictable, and the Browns will have Deshaun Watson under center instead of ill-prepared rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.



If you haven't used Baltimore yet, it might be best to save it for the Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.



We'd also suggest avoiding the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 6.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans. The Bengals are arguably the hottest team in football, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has made Houston a legitimate threat.

