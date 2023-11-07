X

NBA

    Rockets' Dillon Brooks on Matchup with Lakers' LeBron James: 'Ready to Lock Him Up'

    Doric SamNovember 7, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 04: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets gestures during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on November 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
    Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

    The last time Houston Rockets swingman Dillon Brooks went up against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, it didn't work out well for him. However, he's relishing the opportunity to face him again when the two teams meet on Wednesday.

    "Ready to lock him up," Brooks told reporters on Tuesday. "He's been shooting the ball well, he's been playing well, so I'm just there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter early."

    Lachard Binkley @BinkleyHoops

    Dillon Brooks on his matchup with LeBron<br><br>"Ready to lock him up" <a href="https://t.co/YnNNUMZWk5">pic.twitter.com/YnNNUMZWk5</a>

    Of course, the last time Brooks went up against James was during the first round of the playoffs last season when he was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks infamously declared, "I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: "I don't care. He's old. … I poke bears. I don't respect someone until he gives me 40."<br><br>And Brooks had plenty more to say. <a href="https://t.co/uWLONrubPZ">pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ</a>

    While James never scored 40 points, he managed to lead the Lakers past the second-seeded Grizzlies in six games while averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series. Brooks, on the other hand, averaged 10.5 points while shooting 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three-point range.

    The disappointing showing ended Brooks' tenure in Memphis, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Grizzlies informed him prior to free agency opening "that he will not be brought back under any circumstances." He landed a four-year deal worth $80 million with the Rockets as part of a sign-and-trade.

    Brooks is off to a strong start in his new home, averaging 16.3 points while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from beyond the arc. James is also performing at a high level, averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

    After starting the season 0-3, the Rockets are riding a three-game win streak into their matchup against the Lakers, who have a 3-4 record and are on a two-game skid.

    All eyes will be on Brooks and James during Wednesday's matchup, as it will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand this time around.