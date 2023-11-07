X

NBA

    Report: Lakers Sent Video to NBA Office Alleging Missed Fouls Against LeBron James

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on November 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
    The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unhappy with the way LeBron James was officiated during Monday night's loss to the Miami Heat.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday the team reached out to the NBA league office after its 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat. The Lakers "shared various clips showing what they believe to be clear illegal contact by Heat defenders against James that went unnoticed by the referees."

    James attempted four free throws in the defeat, and head coach Darvin Ham drew a technical foul in the third quarter while arguing with the officials.

    Ham addressed his frustration after the game, telling reporters he and his players "just want balance and consistency."

    "I see Bron shooting four free throws," he said. "And the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day, for that not to be called, man ... he's not flopping. I'm watching him go to the hole strong."

    For his part, James said the explanations he was receiving from the officials "are not consistent with what's actually happening on the floor." He specifically cited one play in which he attacked the basket and was elbowed by Heat center Thomas Bryant.

    "And I asked him for the explanation—well, one of the refs said that he was straight up, hands straight in the air," he said. "Two of the refs said they were blocked and they didn't see it. One of my transition plays, I was going in transition and got fouled and nobody saw it."

    The postgame comments and the decision to reach out to the NBA directly might reflect what has been a larger point of contention with the Lakers.

    James' 5.7 free-throw attempts per game are on pace to match his career low. That's despite the four-time MVP attempting 37.4 percent of his shots within three feet of the rim, per Basketball Reference. That's slightly higher than his career average (35.5) and his second-highest frequency since signing with L.A.

    It's not a case of James simply drawing fewer fouls because he's getting to the basket less.

    Considering the season is only seven games long, his free-throw shooting may be a bit of an outlier that eventually regresses to the mean.