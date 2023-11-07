Udonis Haslem Hired as Heat's Vice President of Basketball Development

Udonis Haslem Hired as Heat's Vice President of Basketball DevelopmentNovember 7, 2023
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
The Miami Heat have hired long-time franchise stalwart Udonis Haslem to serve as the organization's vice president of basketball development, per Ira Winderman of Sun-Sentinel.
According to the Associated Press, "his responsibilities will include being a source to the coaching staff, mentoring both Heat and Skyforce players as well as representing the organization in the community."
