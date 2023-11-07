X

NBA

    Udonis Haslem Hired as Heat's Vice President of Basketball Development

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - JUNE 7: Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game during Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 7, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Miami Heat have hired long-time franchise stalwart Udonis Haslem to serve as the organization's vice president of basketball development, per Ira Winderman of Sun-Sentinel.

    According to the Associated Press, "his responsibilities will include being a source to the coaching staff, mentoring both Heat and Skyforce players as well as representing the organization in the community."

