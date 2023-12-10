Eduardo Rodriguez Praised by D-Backs GM After $80M Contract but 'We're Not Done Yet'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed former Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract in free agency, and general manager Mike Hazen couldn't be more excited to have him on board.

"We're getting a known starting pitcher that has the upside to throw 175 to 200 innings with good stuff," Hazen said Friday, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "I think he's someone who slots into our rotation, I don't know exactly where, but in that top four, and I feel like it gives us a fairly formidable four guys. And that five spot is likely to be the young guys competing, and I think that's good, too."

After falling to the Texas Rangers in the World Series, the Diamondbacks set out to improve their roster this winter with hopes of contending for a title in 2024.

Rodriguez figures to be a key member of Arizona's rotation next season and beyond, bolstering a group that is headlined by Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.

However, the D-Backs aren't done adding just yet, according to Hazen. After landing an arm, Arizona has shifted its focus to adding another bat to go alongside the likes of Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker.

"We're going to focus on offense right now," Hazen said. "We're not done yet."

Rodriguez became a free agent this winter after opting out of his contract with Detroit that had three years and $49 million remaining.

Sensing that Rodriguez was going to opt out of his contract, the Tigers tried to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2023 deadline, but he invoked his 10-team no-trade clause and blocked a deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported at the time.

Rodriguez ended up putting together a career year in Detroit, posting a 13-9 record, 3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 143 strikeouts in 152.2 innings across 26 starts. However, the Tigers finished 78-84 and missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

In his two seasons with the Tigers, Rodriguez went 18-14 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 215 strikeouts in 243.2 innings across 43 starts.