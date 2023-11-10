NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets and Sixers Surge to the top

2 of 31

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Previous Rank: 23

Net Rating: -8.8

Between Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and John Collins, the Utah Jazz have a playoff-caliber frontcourt. Walker Kessler could be counted there too, but he's out with a UCL sprain in his elbow for at least the next two weeks.

So, how does a team with this much talent inside find itself at 2-7 and this far down the power rankings? The Jazz might be getting the worst guard play in the NBA right now.

Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn and Jordan Clarkson have all been well-below-average, according to box plus/minus ("...a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court"). Even after scoring 33 points in Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Clarkson is shooting 36.8 percent from the field.

And while the numbers from George aren't much better than anyone else, it might be time to just turn the point guard duties over to him. The team might agree. Wednesday, he started and had nine assists.