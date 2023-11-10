NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets and Sixers Surge to the topNovember 10, 2023
NBA Power Rankings: Nuggets and Sixers Surge to the top
Another week of NBA action brought plenty of surprises, both good and bad.
Despite the loss of Jamal Murray to a hamstring injury, the Denver Nuggets look primed to defend their title, while Nikola Jokić's biggest rival in recent MVP races, Joel Embiid, has his Philadelphia 76ers surging too.
On the other side of the coin, teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks aren't yet living up to the preseason takes that painted them as bona fide contenders.
And the volatility of early-season numbers, in concert with those teams failing to live up to (or exceeding) expectations, have our initial power rankings in flux.
Even with the same guides in place for years—championship chances, recent performance, numbers and plenty of subjectivity—this week features plenty of movement all over the slideshow.
30. Washington Wizards (2-5)
Previous Rank: 30
Net Rating: -7.6
It's been a rough start to the campaign for the Washington Wizards, but they have multiple talents who can get hot enough to take over a given game. Wednesday, that player was Kyle Kuzma.
In a battle of Southeast Division teams that are likely headed to the lottery, Kuzma went off for 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He was plus-8 in a 16-point win.
Danilo Gallinari, Corey Kispert, Delon Wright, Landry Shamet and Bilal Coulibaly combining to shoot 13-of-23 from three and off the bench certainly didn't hurt, either.
And that offensive production was a good illustration of what makes the NBA so interesting this season. There are plenty of teams we can comfortably assume will finish near the bottom of the standings, but there aren't a ton of gimmes on the schedule for anyone.
Kuzma, Jordan Poole or Washington's shooters could surprise some teams here and there.
29. Utah Jazz (2-7)
Previous Rank: 23
Net Rating: -8.8
Between Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and John Collins, the Utah Jazz have a playoff-caliber frontcourt. Walker Kessler could be counted there too, but he's out with a UCL sprain in his elbow for at least the next two weeks.
So, how does a team with this much talent inside find itself at 2-7 and this far down the power rankings? The Jazz might be getting the worst guard play in the NBA right now.
Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, Kris Dunn and Jordan Clarkson have all been well-below-average, according to box plus/minus ("...a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court"). Even after scoring 33 points in Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Clarkson is shooting 36.8 percent from the field.
And while the numbers from George aren't much better than anyone else, it might be time to just turn the point guard duties over to him. The team might agree. Wednesday, he started and had nine assists.
Entrusting a rookie to run the team will probably lead to more losing, but letting him take his lumps now could pay dividends in the long run.
28. Charlotte Hornets (2-5)
Previous Rank: 29
Net Rating: -6.6
The losses are piling up for the Charlotte Hornets, but it looks like LaMelo Ball is finally starting to find a bit of a rhythm.
After averaging 14.6 points on 14.8 field-goal attempts in Charlotte's first five games, he's eclipsed 30 in each of his last two performances.
On Sunday, he went for 30 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds in a tight loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Wednesday, he dropped 34 on 13-of-22 shooting in another defeat.
Ball would certainly prefer those numbers be acquired in winning efforts, but finding his offensive form is likely a prerequisite to tallying some victories.
27. Memphis Grizzlies (1-7)
Previous Rank: 26
Net Rating: -6.3
The Memphis Grizzlies got their first win of the season this week, but the general situation doesn't feel any less dire.
That victory came against the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers, and Memphis trailed in that one after three quarters. The Grizzlies followed that effort up with a home loss to the Heat, who lost leading scorer Tyler Herro eight minutes into the game due to an ankle injury.
And though things almost have to get better once Ja Morant's 25-game suspension is over, every loss picked up in the meantime puts Memphis in a deeper hole.
The West is stacked, and catching the playoff teams that effectively have a head start over the Grizzlies may become impossible. Right now, Basketball Reference's Playoff Probabilities Report gives them a 0.1 percent chance to finish in the top six.
26. San Antonio Spurs (3-5)
Previous Rank: 19
Net Rating: -12.8
The last few games have been a bit of a wakeup call for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
They moved to 3-2 in their first game of November, when this year's No. 1 pick had 38 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, but they've dropped three straight since then.
And during the losing streak, Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points and shooting 33.3 percent from the field.
On just about every night, he's going to a nightmare for opposing offenses. The amount of ground he can cover defensively is absurd, and his instincts are already good. But stretches like this shouldn't be surprising, especially if the Spurs persist with the "Jeremy Sochan at point guard" experiment.
If he eventually develops into a legitimate lead playmaker, Gregg Popovich will look like a fortune-teller, but not playing Wembanyama with a traditional creator like Tre Jones more is costing them winning minutes right now.
25. Portland Trail Blazers (3-5)
Previous Rank: 27
Net Rating: -4.8
The Portland Trail Blazers have been more competitive than many expected, thanks in part to solid rebounding and defense from Deandre Ayton and more minutes from Malcolm Brogdon (who left Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings with a hamstring injury).
But one of the biggest and perhaps most encouraging reasons for Portland's relatively surprising start is 20-year-old Shaedon Sharpe.
As noted by Trail Blazers analytics insider Tom Haberstroh, Sharpe is younger than rookies Brandon Miller and the Thompson twins. Through eight games, he's averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting 36.0 percent from deep.
If this upward trajectory keeps up at this slope, Portland could have a star wing on its roster within the next few years.
24. Chicago Bulls (3-6)
Previous Rank: 24
Net Rating: -5.1
This portion of the Chicago Bulls season feels more like a waiting period with each passing week
After Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, they've slid to the bottom third of the Eastern Conference standings and are three games below .500.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are both posting way-below-average effective field-goal percentages. And opponents are scoring at will when they are on the floor with Nikola Vučević.
The star wings are going to bring those shooting numbers up eventually, but the Bulls aren't likely to rise any higher than the play-in picture (if they even get there).
By the time the deadline rolls around, the waiting period should probably end with multiple trades aimed at rebuilding.
23. Detroit Pistons (2-7)
Previous Rank: 25
Net Rating: -3.1
The Detroit Pistons may be 2-7 and cruising toward another high lottery pick, but the young core is offering plenty of encouraging signs for the future.
After averaging only 6.4 points and shooting 27.3 percent from the field in his first five games, Killian Hayes has gone for 14.5 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 threes while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in his last four.
Meanwhile, rookie Ausar Thompson is currently working on a bonkers, wide-ranging stat line the likes of which we've never seen before.
Some of these numbers figure to decline over the course of the season, but Thompson is averaging 4.1 offensive rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals. No one in league history has ever matched or exceeded all four of those marks for a single season.
Even if you remove the qualifiers for blocks and steals, Charles Barkley, Dave Cowens, George McGinnis, Shaquille O'Neal and Wes Unseld are the only names added to the list.
22. New Orleans Pelicans (4-4)
Previous Rank: 11
Net Rating: -6.9
After starting the season 4-1, the New Orleans Pelicans are suddenly on a three-game losing streak. And while Zion Williamson's 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game look solid on the surface, his explosiveness doesn't quite look quite like it did in years past.
Zion's 50.5 effective field-goal percentage is 8.7 percentage points shy of the career low he set as a rookie. In 192 minutes, he has just five steals and zero blocks. And for the first time since he entered the league, his team's point differential is worse when he's on the floor.
Williamson isn't overwhelming defenses at the rim like he used to. The Pelicans' shot at a playoff berth could be in jeopardy if that doesn't return.
21. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5)
Previous Rank: 18
Net Rating: -3.5
The degree to which Donovan Mitchell has had to carry this season's Cleveland Cavaliers is a little concerning.
He's totaled 1.9 wins over replacement player (value over replacement player times 2.7, according to Basketball Reference), while the rest of the roster has combined for minus-0.3.
Injuries to Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have a lot to do with that, but the Cavs could undoubtedly use more consistent shooting from Max Strus, Georges Niang and Evan Mobley.
20. Los Angeles Lakers (3-5)
Previous Rank: 8
Net Rating: -7.2
The Los Angeles Lakers have to be hoping the hip ailment that kept Anthony Davis out of Wednesday's 128-94 loss to the Houston Rockets isn't a long-term or lingering thing.
Prior to the blowout, they were plus-20 without him on the floor, but that game offered a pretty horrifying glimpse of the AD-less defense. He's not only one of the league's best rim protectors, but he's also among the more versatile bigs when switched onto the perimeter.
If he returns quicker than expected but is slowed by residual effects of the injury, L.A. could be in some trouble.
That is, unless Austin Reaves rediscovers the offensive form he had at the end of last season. He and LeBron James should bring enough firepower to win some shootouts, but nights like Wednesday, when Reaves went 2-of-9 from the field, can't happen.
In this year's Western Conference, the margin of error is too thin for Reaves to play like this.
19. Miami Heat (4-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Net Rating: -2.1
In four outings since his one-game absence with a hip injury, Bam Adebayo has averaged 22.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals.
The Miami Heat are 3-1 in those contests, thanks in large part to Bam's dominance on both ends of the floor.
With Tyler Herro set to miss at least the next two weeks with an ankle sprain, Adebayo's offense—both as a scorer and facilitator—is about to be even more important.
18. Orlando Magic (4-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Net Rating: 2.8
After Thursday's one-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City, the Orlando Magic had a 1-2 week that keeps them in the same range of the power rankings.
And now about one-tenth of the way into the season, it may be time to start keeping slightly closer tabs on Franz Wagner.
Those who believed in Orlando's chances to take make the playoffs this season were likely in on a corresponding leap from Wagner, but he hasn't looked as much like a star as he did during Germany's run to a FIBA World Cup title.
Through eight games, the 22-year-old forward is shooting just 39.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep. He also has 19 total turnovers to just 26 assists.
It's obviously too early to panic, but the Magic need Wagner to improve his production to stay in the playoff race.
17. Sacramento Kings (3-4)
Previous Rank: 9
Net Rating: -4.1
The Sacramento Kings have gotten off to a slow start. Wednesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers probably didn't ease the concerns of many fans.
Sacramento was facing a rebuilding team at home, Malcolm Brogdon played only five minutes before leaving with a hamstring injury, and the Kings still needed overtime to squeak out a three-point win.
The absence of De'Aaron Fox, who's missed three of the team's four losses with an ankle injury, is the most obvious reason for the struggles. But that doesn't fully explain a bottom-10 defense that's fouling too much and giving up too many open looks.
That end of the floor might always be tricky with Domantas Sabonis starting at the 5, but perimeter players like Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes can do a better job of containing threats outside, too.
16. Brooklyn Nets (4-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Net Rating: +0.1
On balance, the Brooklyn Nets appear to be carried more by their offense than defense, but three of their four wins have now come courtesy of the less-glamorous end of the floor.
On Wednesday, they held the Los Angeles Clippers to 93 points. In each of their two wins before that, they held their opponents to 107 or fewer. And those are the kind of totals that were probably expected against this group.
With Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale and Ben Simmons, there's a ton of defensive switchability and versatility on this roster. And once Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson get healthy and become mainstays in the rotation, that should only increase.
15. Toronto Raptors (4-4)
Previous Rank: 22
Net Rating: +2.1
Things are looking up for the Toronto Raptors.
They've won three of their last four games, Scottie Barnes looks like an All-Star, Dennis Schröder is more than making up for the loss of Fred VanVleet, and Pascal Siakam may have finally busted out of an early-season slump.
Barnes is putting up a well-rounded 21.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. Schröder is averaging 17.0 points and a career-high 8.4 assists. And after averaging 15.4 points and shooting only 41.2 percent from the field over his first seven games, Siakam dropped a season-high 31 in Wednesday's win over the Dallas Mavericks.
There could be more stretches in the future when the offense feels a little cramped, but these last four games have offered a glimpse into the upside afforded by Toronto's length, athleticism and playmaking.
14. Houston Rockets (4-3)
Previous Rank: 28
Net Rating: +5.9
After starting the season 0-3, the Houston Rockets have rallied for four straight wins. And three of those came against 2023 playoff teams (the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers).
Mixing in experience from veterans like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet is working, without really taking any developmental reps from the most important members of the young core.
Jalen Green had 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting in Wednesday's rout over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jabari Smith Jr. had 21 and 11 in the first win over the Kings. And starting center Alperen Şengün, who had 12 assists in the second win over Sacramento, is averaging 6.6 for the season.
13. Los Angeles Clippers (3-4)
Previous Rank: 7
Net Rating: +5.2
Welp, the Los Angeles Clippers are 0-2 in the James Harden era. And his performance on Wednesday didn't offer many signs of hope.
In a 100-93 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Harden was 4-of-9 from the field, had as many turnovers as assists with five and was minus-15 for the game.
And probably more importantly, his presence on the floor doesn't seem to be making life any easier for the other stars.
Right now, everyone just looks like they're trying to figure out whose turn it is on offense. If they don't figure out the breakdown of who creates and when, the losses are going to keep rolling in.
12. New York Knicks (4-4)
Previous Rank: 16
Net Rating: +4.7
The New York Knicks got off to a rocky start to the season, but the offense finally seems to be gaining some traction.
They lost a tight contest on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and rounded out the week with two convincing home wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs.
At least one concern remains, though. Julius Randle totaled 50 points in those victories, but he's yet to have a single game at or above 50 percent from the field. On the season, he's made just 31.6 percent of his shots.
11. Indiana Pacers (6-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Net Rating: +4.5
It might be time to start taking the Indiana Pacers seriously as one of the league's best offensive teams.
They're first (by a wide margin) in offensive rating. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 23.6 points and 11.6 assists. They've gotten to 120 points in each of their last five games (and seven of their nine total games). They dropped 152 on the San Antonio Spurs alone.
With Haliburton running the show and surrounded by shooters, and seemingly everyone bought into Rick Carlisle's system, the Pacers look ready to light up any defense.
10. Phoenix Suns (4-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Net Rating: +1.6
Bradley Beal finally made his long-awaited Phoenix Suns debut in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
And while his 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting was far from an inspiring scoring line, he was plus-16 in a one-point win. When he was on the floor, it was clear some of the defensive attention was diverted from Kevin Durant.
Things will get easier for everyone once Beal is up to speed and Devin Booker is back in the lineup.
But given the injury histories of each of those three stars, it's hard to expect a ton of minutes for the trio.
9. Atlanta Hawks (5-3)
Previous Rank: 14
Net Rating: 4.4
After squeaking out a one-point victory over the Orlando Magic in Thursday's Mexico City game, the Atlanta Hawks have now won five of their last six.
And despite Trae Young's continued struggles as a shooter this season (he had 41 on Thursday, but he still doesn't have a single performance with a 50-plus field-goal percentage), the explosiveness and versatility of the starting five is becoming undeniable.
Atlanta has two dynamic creators in Young and Dejounte Murray. That alone makes the attack unpredictable, but replacing John Collins with Jalen Johnson adds to the versatility too. He makes the defense more switchable and adds another layer of creation on the other end.
8. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-3)
Previous Rank: 13
Net Rating: +1.3
He isn't the first-year player who's garnering the most attention, but Chet Holmgren probably has the strongest Rookie of the Year case to date.
His team is well above .500, he leads all rookies in box plus/minus, and he's averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three.
Those aren't just ridiculous numbers for a first-year player. They've never been seen before.
No one in league history has matched or exceeded all of Holmgren's current marks for assist percentage, block percentage and steal percentage for a full season.
7. Milwaukee Bucks (5-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Net Rating: -1.9
It's still early. Things could end up being fine (or better than fine), but the early returns on both the Adrian Griffin-Mike Budenholzer and Damian Lillard-Jrue Holiday swaps are concerning.
After allowing the league's fewest points per 100 possessions over the five seasons prior to this one, the Milwaukee Bucks' 2023-24 defense is awful. It gave up 126 points in Thursday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, and it's now 25th in the NBA.
In the same game, Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded us of how utterly dominant he can be with 54 points (on 19-of-25 shooting) and 12 rebounds, but even that wasn't enough to overcome the issue.
Without Holiday in the rotation, Milwaukee's point-of-attack defense is vulnerable on most possessions. And the pressure has overwhelmed a strong backline that includes Giannis and Brook Lopez.
6. Dallas Mavericks (6-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Net Rating: +4.2
After getting off to an absurd start, Luka Dončić has looked closer to mortal over his last five appearances. In those games, he still averaged 27.0 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds, but he shot only 43.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from deep.
It's during these downturns (at least by Luka's absurd standards) that contributions from the revamped supporting cast are most important.
Dallas went 2-2 this week, but it's generally gotten the kind of production Dončić needs.
Kyrie Irving is averaging a career-high 7.3 assists, Grant Williams is shooting 52.9 percent from three and Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 18.0 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from deep.
Perhaps most encouraging, rookie Dereck Lively II (who missed Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors with an illness), looks like exactly the kind of rim-running and rim-protecting big the starting five needs. The Mavericks are plus-6.2 points per 100 possessions when Luka plays with Lively.
5. Golden State Warriors (6-3)
Previous Rank: 4
Net Rating: +4.4
Plenty of Golden State Warriors have a hand in the team's 6-3 start.
Draymond Green is posting his best box plus/minus since 2016-17. Chris Paul has stabilized the non-Stephen Curry minutes in a way the team never has during this era. And Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić have provided quiet, steady production as both rebounders and passers.
But if the shooting around Curry doesn't improve soon, Golden State may have a hard time maintaining its top-four spot in the West.
Curry is averaging 30.0 points and 5.9 threes while shooting an absurd 47.3 percent from deep, but the rest of the team is shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from deep.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2)
Previous Rank: 12
Net Rating: +10.0
The Minnesota Timberwolves are legit, thanks in large part to a long, swarming defense led by Rudy Gobert and a bona fide superstar turn from Anthony Edwards.
Gobert is averaging a league-leading 13.6 rebounds and blocking 2.1 shots per game, while Edwards is putting up 27.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.7 threes per game.
When those two are on the floor, the T'Wolves—who've already beaten both the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics—are a whopping plus-19.1 points per 100 possessions.
3. Boston Celtics (5-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Net Rating: +11.5
After starting the season 5-0, the Boston Celtics are suddenly on a two-game mini-losing streak. But it's not time to press a panic button or anything.
The losses were both on the road and to a pair of teams capable of making deep playoff runs in the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.
In general, the outlook for this team is still plenty bright. Newcomers Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis are fitting in just as anticipated. Combining Holiday's defense with Derrick White's has made the point of attack nearly impenetrable. And Porziņģis' range has opened the slashing lanes for everyone else.
If there's a glaring concern (or at least one that could become glaring), it's probably a bench unit that needs more from Payton Pritchard.
2. Philadelphia 76ers (6-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Net Rating: +11.4
James Harden is gone. The vibes seem strong. And the attack has, in some ways, become simpler.
Players like Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. are probably getting a bit more ball-handling and playmaking opportunities than they would have with Harden around, but the offense is streamlined around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. And the results are undeniable.
After beating the longtime rival Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Philadelphia is 6-1, with Embiid and Maxey combining for 57.1 points per game.
1. Denver Nuggets (8-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Net Rating: +10.8
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jamal Murray could miss the rest of November with a hamstring injury, but Nikola Jokić and the rest of the Denver Nuggets look like they can stay in the hunt for first place in the West without him.
On the year, Denver is plus-24.5 points per 100 possessions when Jokić plays without Murray. Increased reps and responsibility for young role players like Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson could pay dividends down the road.
The Nuggets will need a healthy Murray to repeat as champions, but they're equipped to survive his regular-season absences for now.
Stat of the Week
Box plus/minus "...is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference.
Anything over 10.0 is considered to be in the range of an "all-time season," and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić is currently sitting at 13.6.
What's even more ridiculous is that mark is still shy of the all-time record he set in 2021-22. And he was at at least 12.0 in each of the three seasons prior to this one.
Right now, there are just seven seasons in NBA history in which a player qualified for the minutes-per-game leaderboard and had a 12-plus box plus/minus. Four of those belong to Jokić. Two are Michael Jordan's, and one is LeBron James'.