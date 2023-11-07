MLB Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, More

MLB Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, MoreNovember 7, 2023
The burners have ignited on the 2023 version of Major League Baseball's hot stove.
The annual General Managers Meetings are rolling in Scottsdale, Ariz., and thankfully, some of the rumblings there are trickling out to reporters.
We'll break down the latest buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani and the other top stars on the market, before predicting how free agency will end for these players.
Ohtani Taking His Time, Leaning Toward Southern California?
Shohei Ohtani is almost certainly headed toward a historic payday in free agency. Even if his earnings aren't quite as absurd as it seemed they might be—due to the uncertainty around his pitching future after his second Tommy John surgery—they'll still be one for the record books.
The two-way star isn't in a hurry to capture that coin, though.
As Bob Nightengale relayed at USA Today, Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, "is in no rush," so it take until December "for the Ohtani sweepstakes to be going full throttle."
The list of Ohtani landing spots is too numerous to mention, but it's worth noting Nightengale referred to the Los Angeles Dodgers as "the overwhelming favorites" for Ohtani while also mentioning "it's foolish to discount the Angels."
So, while Ohtani theoretically could land just about anywhere, the smart money seems to be on his staying in Southern California.
Prediction: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Dodgers.
Phillies Letting One Ace Walk to Sign Another?
The Philadelphia Phillies are sending one of the top starters on the market into free agency. Executives think they might leave free agency with a different high-level hurler.
The Phillies' current free agent is Aaron Nola, a 12-game winner this past season who's been a part of this rotation since 2015. He has enjoyed three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting over this stretch, but this was the second time in the past three seasons his ERA landed north of 4.40.
Nightengale noted Nola and the Phillies were "four years and about $100 million apart" last winter and deemed it "highly unlikely the gap will completely close." That's why general managers believe, per Nightengale, the Phils "will let Nola walk and will turn their attention to Blake Snell."
The southpaw knows a thing or two about volatility, but his upside is enormous. He is seemingly on the verge of capturing his second Cy Young award after pitching to a 2.25 ERA over 180 innings. He somehow wasn't burned by the fact he averaged 5.0 walks per nine innings, thanks in large part to his career-best 234 strikeouts.
Prediction: Phillies sign Blake Snell; Aaron Nola signs with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Josh Hader's Destination Already Known?
Josh Hader should have his pick of bullpen-needy suitors after re-establishing himself as one of the game's top relievers.
For the second time in three seasons, he posted a sub-1.30 ERA. He racked up 85 strikeouts in just 56.1 innings. He converted 33 of his 38 save opportunities. He held opponents to a .163/.284/.224 slash line, per Baseball-Reference.
Any team hoping to improve its bullpen surely noticed those numbers, yet executives already have a strong hunch about which team will sign him.
"The Rangers' bullpen concerns could ... suddenly disappear with the signing of free-agent closer Josh Hader," Nightengale noted. "It's hard to find a single executive who isn't predicting that Hader will ultimately be a Ranger."
Texas just won a World Series despite having questions on the back end. Adding an elite closer like Hader would significantly increase the champs' chances of repeating.
Prediction: Josh Hader signs with the Rangers.