MLB Free Agents 2023: Latest Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, More

Elsa/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending one of the top starters on the market into free agency. Executives think they might leave free agency with a different high-level hurler.

The Phillies' current free agent is Aaron Nola, a 12-game winner this past season who's been a part of this rotation since 2015. He has enjoyed three top-10 finishes in Cy Young voting over this stretch, but this was the second time in the past three seasons his ERA landed north of 4.40.

Nightengale noted Nola and the Phillies were "four years and about $100 million apart" last winter and deemed it "highly unlikely the gap will completely close." That's why general managers believe, per Nightengale, the Phils "will let Nola walk and will turn their attention to Blake Snell."

The southpaw knows a thing or two about volatility, but his upside is enormous. He is seemingly on the verge of capturing his second Cy Young award after pitching to a 2.25 ERA over 180 innings. He somehow wasn't burned by the fact he averaged 5.0 walks per nine innings, thanks in large part to his career-best 234 strikeouts.