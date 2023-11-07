Lakers' LeBron James Gives Update on Son Bronny: 'Everything Is on the Up and Up'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave a positive update on his son, Bronny, as the younger James' USC Trojans started their season Monday.

The King said "everything is on the up and up" with his son's recovery from a cardiac arrest he suffered during a workout in July that left him hospitalized for three days. He also said things are trending toward Bronny eventually joining the Trojans this season if he is officially cleared.

The latest update comes after the older James used similar language when he talked about Bronny's recovery during Lakers' media day last month.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," James told reporters at the time. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."

USC coach Andy Enfield expressed to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman in August that the main focus was on James being healthy even though there was still hope he would play in 2023-24.

The James family released a statement this summer that said a congenital heart defect was the likely cause of the cardiac arrest incident.

There was plenty of optimism surrounding the younger James when he arrived at USC considering he is the son of one of the game's all-time greats. He was also a 5-star prospect and the No. 22 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

His absence didn't stop the Trojans from being ranked No. 21 in the initial Associated Press Top 25 rankings to start the season.