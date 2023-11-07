X

NBA

    James Harden Praised for Unselfish Play Despite Loss in Clippers Debut vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers looks on before the start of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers will have to take the good with the bad at this point.

    The most obvious bad for Monday was the result in an 111-97 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Los Angeles is now 3-3 on the season and looked anything but the part of a serious championship contender in the showing.

    However, there was a silver lining.

    It was the first game for James Harden in a Clippers uniform since he was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, and he impressed for extended stretches on his way to 17 points, six assists, three rebounds and two turnovers on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from deep.

    If nothing else, he was a bright spot and fit in nicely alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook in a lineup of veterans and some of the biggest names of their generation.

    He also drew some praise for his showing:

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    James Harden and Russell Westbrook have both scored with ease tonight any time they've hunted their own shots.<br><br>Both players have been unselfish, and have still combined for 27 through three quarters.

    James Harden Praised for Unselfish Play Despite Loss in Clippers Debut vs. Knicks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden step back for his first bucket as Clipper 🤌 <a href="https://t.co/QdDsWSpDhj">pic.twitter.com/QdDsWSpDhj</a>

    NBA @NBA

    James Harden from DEEP ‼️<br><br>He has 14 PTS so far in his Clippers debut<br><br>Knicks-Clippers | Live on the NBA App<br>📲: <a href="https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw">https://t.co/1wqRX7Uwkw</a> <a href="https://t.co/divj7msbda">pic.twitter.com/divj7msbda</a>

    Clippers UK @ClippersUK

    James Harden in the first half:<br><br>9 PTS<br>3 AST<br>3 REB<br>2 STL<br>80% 4/5 FG<br>100% 1/1 3PM<br><br>Fitting perfectly into this Clipper team. <a href="https://t.co/j0hLb8BZTK">pic.twitter.com/j0hLb8BZTK</a>

    Sang @SangRockets

    James Harden in his first half as a Los Angeles Clipper: <br><br>In 16 Minutes <br>• 9 Points on 4/5 FG (1/1 from 3) <br>• 3 Assists <br>• 3 Rebounds <br>• 2 Steals <br><br>Elite passing, unstoppable middie. The Beard is BACK 😁 <a href="https://t.co/8a75MxHe6i">pic.twitter.com/8a75MxHe6i</a>

    Jake Smoltz @JakeSmoltz

    Harden was spectacular. These Ty Lue lineups killed us though.

    〽️ario 🇲🇽 @uEatCrayons

    Yes, the offense looks rusty right now, but James Harden is doing pretty damn good out there right now.

    Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

    Early returns on the four Clipper future hall of famers playing together are very good. Harden looking like Brooklyn Harden and no one is forgetting that Kawhi is the straw that stirs the drink

    Kobe @kutkd_

    JAMES HARDEN IS HERE HE IS DA SYSTEM

    KAWHI STILL THE GOAT @Kawhi_The_GOAT

    Holy harden he's back

    It was fitting that Harden broke out his signature stepback shot for his first basket with the Clippers as he helped build a halftime lead for the visitors. He also didn't have a turnover in the first half, helped on the boards and looked to facilitate.

    Things seemed to be trending in an ideal direction as he set up others and took advantage of the additional space he figures to receive with the attention Leonard and George draw on the wings. He also didn't try to do too much and played within the offense instead of forcing the issue, even though he did mix in a deep three-pointer near the end of the third quarter.

    Still, it was far from enough in a lopsided defeat that will leave questions about the overall ceiling of a team largely built around players in their mid-30s.

    Los Angeles will look to turn things around Wednesday when it faces the Brooklyn Nets on the road.