Victor Wembanyama's Offensive Struggles in Spurs' Loss to Pacers Surprises NBA Fans

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Turns out Victor Wembanyama is a bit human.

By his standards.

The sensational San Antonio Spurs rookie struggled in the team's blowout 152-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in one of the few rough nights of his young NBA career.

It wasn't a great night for anyone on the Spurs roster but Wembanyama really had a tough time on the offensive end as he ended the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.

And while those numbers don't look too bad for a rookie, it came on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. He even had his first real welcome to the NBA moment when he was blocked at the rim by Isaiah Jackson in the second quarter.

While these growing pains are to be expected, even with a generational talent of Wembanyama's caliber, people's expectations for the No. 1 overall pick are higher than ever, especially after his 38-point outburst against the Suns on Nov. 2.

NBA fans were shocked by his off night Monday.