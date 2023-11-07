X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Victor Wembanyama's Offensive Struggles in Spurs' Loss to Pacers Surprises NBA Fans

    Francisco RosaNovember 7, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 6: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on November 6, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

    Turns out Victor Wembanyama is a bit human.

    By his standards.

    The sensational San Antonio Spurs rookie struggled in the team's blowout 152-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night in one of the few rough nights of his young NBA career.

    It wasn't a great night for anyone on the Spurs roster but Wembanyama really had a tough time on the offensive end as he ended the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.

    And while those numbers don't look too bad for a rookie, it came on 3-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three-point range. He even had his first real welcome to the NBA moment when he was blocked at the rim by Isaiah Jackson in the second quarter.

    While these growing pains are to be expected, even with a generational talent of Wembanyama's caliber, people's expectations for the No. 1 overall pick are higher than ever, especially after his 38-point outburst against the Suns on Nov. 2.

    NBA fans were shocked by his off night Monday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Wemby gets DENIED at the rim 😳 <a href="https://t.co/UmIXrF0eJ7">pic.twitter.com/UmIXrF0eJ7</a>

    Victor Wembanyama's Offensive Struggles in Spurs' Loss to Pacers Surprises NBA Fans
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Wemby Muse @Wemby_Muse

    Victor Wembanyama tonight:<br><br>21 MINS<br>13 PTS<br>10 REB<br>1 STL<br>2 BLK<br>3/12 FG<br>2/5 3PT<br><br>Tough second game of the back-to-back. <a href="https://t.co/XQYa57HAz4">pic.twitter.com/XQYa57HAz4</a>

    ¹ @wembycore

    Pacers shooting like Curry<br><br>Wembanyama Blocked<br><br>Victor Wembanyama 11 minutes<br><br>Sochan 💔💔💔 <a href="https://t.co/ePbstHuiOr">pic.twitter.com/ePbstHuiOr</a>

    Mark White Jr @MarkWhite_14

    I get sold every time dawg how wembanyama couldnt score 15 points like bro he should be able to roll out the bed and get 15

    . @NateMejia_

    Wembanyama is 3/15 🤢

    Carlos de Guzman @carlosqdeguzman

    Absolutely no reason why Wembanyama should be shooting less than 25 shots per game. These Spurs players think like they're MJ or something. Last time I looked, there's only one #1 overall draft pick in that roster. They should know their place. Wemby is the alpha.

    Major Gainz7 @MajorGainz7

    Victor Wembanyama blocked . Welcome to the NBA. <br>This 19 yr old putting up impressive numbers. <a href="https://t.co/URyhR2Fs4p">https://t.co/URyhR2Fs4p</a>

    Cody @SafeWagers22

    The blowout cost us this one. Not sure why Wembanyama isn't playing even if they're down 30. He needs playing time with his teammates to get better. We try again tomorrow

    Wembanyama and the Spurs will look to bounce back Wednesday night as they continue their east coast road trip against the New York Knicks.