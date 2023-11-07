Video: USC Men's, Women's Teams Gifted 'Reverse Grinch' Kobe 6's by Vanessa Bryant

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christmas came about two months early for the USC men's and women's basketball programs.

Ahead of their respective season openers on Monday and Tuesday, the Trojans were gifted pairs of "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s by none other than Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late, great NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The unreleased kicks aren't even supposed to hit the market until Dec. 16 and are one of the most anticipated drops of the year, according to Sneaker News.

There surely won't be many other teams or players rocking the "Reverse Grinches" at all this season, much less in their opener. The 21-ranked women's team can be seen wearing them in their opener against No. 7 Ohio State on Monday night.