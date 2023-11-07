X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Video: USC Men's, Women's Teams Gifted 'Reverse Grinch' Kobe 6's by Vanessa Bryant

    Francisco RosaNovember 7, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the Hall of Fame Series, a women's college basketball game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans on November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Christmas came about two months early for the USC men's and women's basketball programs.

    Ahead of their respective season openers on Monday and Tuesday, the Trojans were gifted pairs of "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s by none other than Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late, great NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

    The unreleased kicks aren't even supposed to hit the market until Dec. 16 and are one of the most anticipated drops of the year, according to Sneaker News.

    KicksFinder @KicksFinder

    Vanessa Bryant gifts the Men's and Women's USC basketball team a pair of the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6's 🐍 <a href="https://t.co/0f7Q3LpFNP">pic.twitter.com/0f7Q3LpFNP</a>

    There surely won't be many other teams or players rocking the "Reverse Grinches" at all this season, much less in their opener. The 21-ranked women's team can be seen wearing them in their opener against No. 7 Ohio State on Monday night.

    Bryant's daughter Natalia is currently attending USC and is majoring in film.

    Video: USC Men's, Women's Teams Gifted 'Reverse Grinch' Kobe 6's by Vanessa Bryant
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon