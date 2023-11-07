Unexpected NFL Teams Now Facing Major Franchise QB Dilemmas in 2024 Offseason

1 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett has kept the Steelers in the playoff hunt, but he hasn't proven himself to be a legitimate franchise quarterback yet. While he's 12-8 in his first 20 career starts, he's also completing a meager 61.3 percent of his throws and has just 1,490 passing yards and six touchdowns in eight starts this year.

As poor as those marks are, the Steelers are winning too many games to land a top draft pick. They likely won't consider moving on from Pickett until after the 2024 season at the earliest.

Minnesota Vikings

The Kirk Cousins era appears to have ended prematurely in Minnesota. While the team was likely to part ways with the veteran signal-caller when his contract expired after the 2023 campaign, it now has a chance to evaluate some in-house replacement options during the back half of the season in the wake of his Achilles tear.

The team will have to wait to see what rookie Jaren Hall can provide after he was forced out of Sunday's contest with a concussion. That left Joshua Dobbs, whom the Vikings acquired at the trade deadline, as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

The Vikings remain one of the top candidates to go after a quarterback in the 2024 draft, although their better-than-expected 5-4 record could make it tough to secure one without trading up.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons seemingly had enough of Desmond Ridder's struggles and replaced him with Taylor Heinicke. While Heinicke has kept things close in his first two games, Atlanta lost both and could eventually turn back to Ridder.

Neither is likely to be a long-term answer for a club that has invested a slew of first-round picks into skill-position talent. Atlanta must find a franchise quarterback to run this offense and will almost certainly be in the market for one this offseason after the dice roll on Ridder failed to pan out.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have already begun cleaning house by parting ways with head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, making it highly unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo returns to finish out the three-year deal he signed in March. He's already been benched in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell, who led the team to its first win Sunday under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

With O'Connell faring well during a resounding 30-6 thrashing of the New York Giants, he could be a potential starter for the club in 2024 if he keeps performing at a high level.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are once again hovering around .500 for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. The team has churned through 12 starting quarterbacks in that span, most recently turning to second-year signal-caller Sam Howell to guide the offense.

While Howell has shown glimpses of potential and clearly has the green light to air it out—he leads the league in passing attempts and trails only Tua Tagovailoa in passing yardage—the results in the win column have remained the same regardless.

Howell has done better than expected for a player drafted on Day 3 who only started one game as a rookie, and he'll likely remain the starter in 2024 if he continues to play well. But his leash will be short, and the Commanders will quickly look elsewhere if he can't get them into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to turn their offense over to Baker Mayfield following Tom Brady's retirement with no heir apparent on the roster. Mayfield has performed better than he did during his time with the Cleveland Browns, but he's still just 3-5 in his first eight starts despite having plenty of offensive weapons surrounding him.