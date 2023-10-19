NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick's Possible Patriots Exit Plan Has Been Discussed by Kraft

Chris Unger/Getty Images

In the midst of a 1-5 start to the 2023 season, many are wondering if it's time for Bill Belichick to think about no longer being head coach of the New England Patriots.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer stated on The Herd that Patriots governor Robert Kraft has already begun discussing a future without Belichick.

"These discussions have taken place, and I can tell you for sure, Robert hears the criticism," Breer said at the 4:00 mark. "He hears the anger locally, and people in the building know for a fact that he's hearing the anger from the fan base. He's very cognizant of where his team is in the pecking order of NFL teams, as well. They're not a marquee team, and he took a lot of pride in them being a marquee team for two decades."

Breer went on to add that discussions about New England's future without Belichick date back to January and February. He pointed out that the Patriots convinced linebackers coach and "de-facto defensive coordinator" Jerod Mayo to turn down an interview with the Carolina Panthers, presumably because he would be next in line to take over for Belichick once his tenure comes to an end. However, the dismal start to the 2023 season has changed the outlook for the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"The discussions of where this goes post-Belichick have been underway for a while, and I think regardless of how this year went, I think there was gonna be a discussion about the structure of the franchise and potentially changing the personnel department," Breer said. "'Do we bring in a general manager or promote somebody to general manager and see if Bill wants to work with him?' I think now we're at the point where it's just gonna be a flat-out firing."

The Patriots are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and things won't get easier anytime soon. New England will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday before another division matchup on Oct. 29 against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins.