Jay Bilas Ranks Kansas, Duke, MSU, Purdue, UConn as Top MCBB Teams for 2023-24 Season

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The start of a new men's college basketball season means the start of arguments about who the top teams in the country will be come March Madness.

And ESPN's Jay Bilas revealed where he stands.

Bilas released his rankings of the top 68 teams in the country and listed Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Purdue and UConn as his five best squads. Those teams were joined by Marquette, Creighton, Tennessee, Houston and Arizona in the top 10.

That the Jayhawks topped his list comes as no surprise.

After all, Bill Self's group is No. 1 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches' Poll to start the season and expected to compete for the national title.

"Kansas returns a lineup of all-star talent, with defensive stars Dajuan Harris Jr. and Kevin McCullar Jr. leading the way," Bilas wrote.

"The difference-maker this season came through the portal, passing seven Jayhawks on the way out as he came in. Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will play his last college season in Lawrence, and he provides Self with a left-handed, skilled, inside-out, highly productive and great-passing big man to build around. Dickinson has a great feel for the game and has a hunger to win after missing the tournament with Michigan last season."