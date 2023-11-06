Lakers' LeBron James Reflects on Heat Run, 'Culture' and Failure to Recruit to Cavs

Rich Storry/Getty Images

LeBron James' decision to join the Miami Heat in 2010 changed basketball forever, but he does not believe it changed the trajectory of his career.

"I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would've came here or not," James told reporters Monday. "Let's not get it twisted: the four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise, this franchise is top tier, it's one of the best franchises in the world.

"But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. [But] as far as what I was able to learn here was second to none, that's for sure."

James shocked the world in July 2010 when he infamously went on national television and took his talents to South Beach. He would lead the Heat to four straight Finals appearances from 2011 to 2014, winning the first two championships of his career before again shocking the world and returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

During his time in Miami, James honed his game to lethal levels of efficiency and was arguably the best two-way player the game has ever seen. He added muscle along with a stellar back-to-the-basket game while also improving his shot selection and playing the best defense of his career.

While James thinks he would have continued his ascent as an individual no matter where he played, he acknowledged leaving Cleveland was necessary to win championships.

"I came here for one reason and one reason only, and that was to win championships," James said. "That was my only goal. That was the only reason I teamed up with [Dwyane] Wade and [Chris] Bosh. Because I felt like I couldn't do it in Cleveland. We couldn't. ... I tried to recruit guys to come to Cleveland. I tried to go and help the upstairs and it wasn't happening. So I had an opportunity to be a free agent so I did what I thought was best, not only for my career but for me at that point in time."

"It was a culture change for me," James added. "People talk about 'Heat Culture,' it was a culture change period. I was changing everything about my life for the first time in my life. To be able to be here and be able to learn and be alongside D-Wade, UD [Udonis Haslem] and Spo [Erik Spoelstra] -- those guys who had won it already -- it definitely was great to be a part of, for sure."

James formed another super team in Cleveland upon his return, but that did not happen via free agency. Kyrie Irving was already in place thanks to some lottery luck in 2011, and the Cavs once again struck lottery gold in 2014 to pave the way for a trade for Kevin Love.

The Cavs would make four straight Finals appearances during James' second tenure, famously winning the 2016 championship after coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

James left Cleveland for a second time in 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers and, again, brought home a championship during the 2020 bubble season, defeating Miami in the process.