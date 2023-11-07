Playing Fact or Fiction With Latest NBA News, Rumors

1 of 4

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

At some point Chicago will be forced to look itself in the mirror and admit that this core simply doesn't work together without Lonzo Ball. Not enough was done in the offseason to address the point guard position, Patrick Williams has taken a step backwards and the defense is off to a 23rd-ranked start.

Instead of the iconic bull head logo, Chicago is perhaps better represented by a hamster running on a wheel. Things are technically happening, but no progress is actually being made.

If a rebuild is to happen, it may or may not include Zach LaVine. The Bulls reportedly have "no intention" of trading the 28-year-old according to Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun Times.

Of course, this is exactly the message a front office would want advertised even if they did want to trade a player, attempting to drive up what little value they may have.

LaVine is a terrific scorer, although he's long been a flawed defender who hasn't impacted winning the way a multi-time All-Star should. Now in his 10th season, LaVine has only finished with a positive swing rating twice in his career, with the Bulls currently getting beat by 6.7 points per 100 possessions with their star guard on the floor.

Given his contract, the market for LaVine isn't going to be strong.

Now in the second season of a five-year, $215 million deal, LaVine will average $46 million from 2024 to 2027.

While LaVine could theoretically fill a role on the post-James Harden 76ers, Philly's plan to keep cap space open next summer would be ruined by taking on this kind of money.

The Bulls would be smart to shop LaVine immediately, even if it means swapping him for salary relief and one first-round pick.