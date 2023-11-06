Clippers Rumors: Lue Told Harden, Westbrook, Kawhi, PG13 to 'Sacrifice' for NBA Title

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue emphasized an egalitarian approach after the team added James Harden to a roster that already included Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday that Lue "met with his four stars late last week to reinforce the goal at hand—winning the franchise's first NBA title—and the sacrifice needed to reach that goal."

The rest of the NBA might echo a similar refrain in response to Lue's attempt to emphasize the collective over the individual: Good luck.

Harden's introductory press conference with the Clippers didn't strike a great tone.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 21 points per game and had a 25 percent usage rate with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he led the NBA in assists in 2022-23. That wasn't enough to stop him from saying he was on a "leash" in Philly.

The Athletic's Sam Amick spoke to an NBA scout who had a withering critique of Harden, telling Amick, "Honestly, I don't know if James fits anywhere—like any team."

The 34-year-old basically said in the press conference he still considers himself to be a singular talent, which inevitably invites more questions over whether he'll be willing to play off the ball more in L.A.

Granted, some of the same things were said about Westbrook when he joined the Clippers in the middle of last year. He failed to adapt his game to playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which contributed to a tense situation and bitter breakup from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Upon moving across the hall at Crypto.com Arena, Westbrook has been a much different player. He's ceding the ball to George and Leonard on offense while shooting better than ever (36.3 percent on threes with the Clippers).

Perhaps the pursuit of a championship is enough to keep Leonard, George, Westbrook and Harden all aligned. Because of Kawhi and PG's persistent injury troubles, the problem could sort itself out on some nights, too, with one or more of the stars unavailable.