MLB Rumors: GMs Expect Phillies to Let Aaron Nola Leave, Focus on Blake Snell in FA

Aaron Nola's time with the Philadelphia Phillies may be coming to a close.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, general managers around baseball "believe that the Phillies will let Nola walk, and will turn their attention to Blake Snell, who's about to win his second Cy Young award. This would leave Nola going to either St. Louis, Atlanta, Texas or perhaps the Los Angeles Dodgers."

Nightengale added that "several" general managers predicted Nola would end up signing with the defending champion Rangers.

Nola, 30, had a tough regular season by his standards, going 12-9 in 32 starts with a 4.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 202 strikeouts across 193.2 innings. He was prone to allowing the long ball, giving up a career-worst 32 homers on the season.

But he looked like a different pitcher in the postseason, going 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings. He was instrumental in helping the Phillies reach the NLCS, though his second start in that series—a Game 6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that saw him give up four runs on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings—was not the potential curtain call on his time in Philadelphia he would have wanted.

Snell, 30, would potentially be an upgrade, giving the Phillies a lefty atop the rotation to pair with right-handed ace Zack Wheeler. He was superb in the 2023 season, finishing 14-9 in 32 starts with a 2.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings. He was one of the few bright spots in the San Diego Padres' disastrous season.

There are concerns with Snell, however. He only exceeded 130 innings twice in his career. He also led baseball with 99 walks. Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted he would sign a five-year, $122 deal this winter, while he envisioned a five-year, $125 million deal for Nola.