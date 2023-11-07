MLB MVP 2023: Full Odds, Predictions for Newly Named Finalists in AL, NL Races

1 of 2

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

AL MVP Odds*

Shohei Ohtani (-20,000) Corey Seager (+2,000) Marcus Semien (+15,000)

*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t Covers.com) as of September 25, when they went off the board.

When these odds went off the board, they actually included two other names: Julio Rodriguez (+5,000) and Bobby Witt Jr. (+20,000). It seems fitting, though, in the afterglow of the Texas Rangers' first World Series title for the champs to be represented by two finalists.

Seager and Semien earned these spots, too. Seager, the World Series MVP, had a spectacular season held back only by the injury issues that limited him to 119 games. Incredibly, that was all the time he needed to tally 33 homers, 96 RBI and 88 runs. Semien, meanwhile, played all 162 games for the Rangers, contributing 29 homers, 122 runs, 100 RBI and 14 steals.

Both are deserving candidates and could win the award in a normal season. Ohtani, though, made this a unique race by dominating as both a hitter and pitcher before elbow and oblique injuries forced him off the field.

Even though his campaign closed in early September, it was still the best seen in the American League. At the plate, he slugged 44 homers, swiped 20 bags and contributed a combined 197 runs and RBI. On the mound, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

This feels as obvious as the oddsmakers saw things in late September.